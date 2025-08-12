Top40-Charts.com
Classical 12 August, 2025

Matteo Bocelli Releases Single With Italian Star Gianluca Grignani

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International recording artist Matteo Bocelli has released a brand-new duet with legendary Italian performer Gianluca Grignani: a reimagined version of Grignani's 1995 chart-topping hit Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedosi, 30 years on from the song's original release, out now.

The collaboration marks a powerful meeting of two generations of Italian musical talent and will feature on Bocelli's highly anticipated second album, Falling In Love, set for release on September 12 via Decca Records.

Bocelli reached out to Grignani earlier this year to personally request permission to record a cover of the song. The gesture sparked mutual admiration between the two, and the idea to instead perform the track as a duet was born, recording it in June 2025.

The Italian version of the ballad, 'La Mia Storia Tra Le Dita', (which translates as 'My Story Between Your Fingers'), originally performed by singer-songwriter Grignani in 1995, became huge No.1 hit both across Europe, and parts of Central and South America. Originally featured on the album 'Destinazione Paradiso'which went on to sell 2 million copies, the song is still beloved to this day and often covered by artists; though none in which Grignani has also duetted on.

Matteo and Gianluca debuted the duet live for the first time last month during a milestone performance at Tuscany's Teatro del Silenzio—an annual concert series founded by Matteo's father, opera icon Andrea Bocelli. Matteo's appearance marked his first solo headlining performance at the storied venue, adding extra resonance to an already historic night.

With his eagerly-anticipated second album, Falling in Love, released September 12th on Decca Records, Matteo Bocelli steps confidently into the spotlight as the next generation artist, with the heart of a poet and the reach of a global pop star.

This November, Matteo brings his unique blend of tradition and charm back to the UK with three intimate shows. Following the global success of his debut tour - which sold out iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House - he will also tour globally this Autumn. Having performed for King Charles III, President Biden, and opened for Lionel Richie, Matteo will perform three shows in the UK in Manchester (Nov 2), Birmingham (Nov 4), and London (Nov 5).






