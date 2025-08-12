Breakout Country Artist Brandon Wisham Premieres Powerhouse Heartbreak Anthem "She's Good"





Still riding high off his recent recognition as SiriusXM The Highway's latest Highway Find — an honour previously granted to country heavyweights like



"Myself, Jared Conrad, and Chandler Baldwin wrote 'She's Good,' which is a feel-good song bottling sunshine and a light breeze with each lyric — yet a story that channels heartbreak, marrying the two ideas to make you feel both emotions," says Wisham.



Produced by his frequent collaborator



Earlier this week, Capitol



Raised in Williamston, South Carolina, Wisham achieved major success with the first song he ever wrote — the heartrending "Pain Won't Last," a track he penned at age 19 about losing his father to Covid. Along with cutting his own version of "Pain Won't Last" for 2023's platinum-certified Religiously. The Album., country superstar



A powerful new voice in country music, 22-year-old singer-songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The breakout country artist Brandon Wisham shares his brand-new single "She's Good" - a full-tilt country-rock banger built for summer nights. The fourth song released by the 22-year-old rising star, "She's Good" is the latest testament to his formidable vocal chops and first-rate songwriting talent.Still riding high off his recent recognition as SiriusXM The Highway's latest Highway Find — an honour previously granted to country heavyweights like Parker McCollum and Luke Combs — "She's Good" marks one of the most dynamic offerings yet as he prepares to hit the road this fall with Tyler Hubbard, Lakeview, Austin Snell, and more to be announced."Myself, Jared Conrad, and Chandler Baldwin wrote 'She's Good,' which is a feel-good song bottling sunshine and a light breeze with each lyric — yet a story that channels heartbreak, marrying the two ideas to make you feel both emotions," says Wisham.Produced by his frequent collaborator Brandon Hood (Ty Myers, Mackenzie Carpenter), "She's Good" explodes with a high-energy sound forged with the help of A-list musicians like guitarist Tom Bukovac (a multi-award-winning session player known for his work with legends like Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, and more). As the song opens, Wisham leans into his romantic side and paints an adoring portrait of the one he loves: "If I'm Johnny, she's June, yeah, she melts me with the bluest/Eyes that I've ever seen/I'm a little hell-bent, she's an angel heaven-sent/Too good for a guy like me." With its blazing guitar riffs, pounding drums, bright keyboard melodies, and punchy background vocals, "She's Good" doubles down on its euphoric mood at the chorus ("She's good/As that Gulf Coast weather/Late July, 85, nothing better/Like mama's apple pie, cold beer Friday nights/Like a bait-takin', record-breakin' bass on the line"). But at the refrain's final lines, Wisham flips the script and reveals the devastating truth of the situation: "She's good/As it gets in a country song/Too bad she's good as gone."Earlier this week, Capitol Music Group announced that Wisham had signed a deal with the iconic label group in partnership with The Core Records. Hailed as a "bold new voice in country music" (Entertainment Focus), he made his debut in March with the arrival of "Back Together," returned in May with "Better Than The Day" (his first feature on SiriusXM's The Highway), and found himself crowned a Highway Find upon releasing the introspective coming-of-age anthem " Growin' Up " in June.Raised in Williamston, South Carolina, Wisham achieved major success with the first song he ever wrote — the heartrending "Pain Won't Last," a track he penned at age 19 about losing his father to Covid. Along with cutting his own version of "Pain Won't Last" for 2023's platinum-certified Religiously. The Album., country superstar Bailey Zimmerman enlisted Wisham as support for a major tour that launched in Los Angeles in early 2024. Known for his impassioned live performance, Wisham later toured with Josh Ross and made his CMA Fest debut this June.A powerful new voice in country music, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Brandon Wisham possesses the kind of raw talent that instantly commands the spotlight. Originally from Savannah, Georgia but raised in Williamston, South Carolina, he grew up as the youngest of seven children and took up guitar as a child, then began playing cover shows in local bars when he was just 15. At 19, he wrote his first-ever song — "Pain Won't Last," a heartrending track about losing his father to Covid — and quickly landed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and The Core Entertainment. Along with cutting his own version of "Pain Won't Last" for 2023's platinum-certified Religiously. The Album., country superstar Bailey Zimmerman enlisted the rising young musician as support for a major tour that launched in L.A. in early 2024. After spending much of last year on the road (including a run of dates with Josh Ross) and captivating sold-out rooms with just his soulful vocals and acoustic guitar, Wisham headed into the studio with producer Brandon Hood (Ty Myers, Mackenzie Carpenter). Wisham kicked off the year with the release of his debut single " Back Together " followed by "Better Than The Day," which shortly after got added to SiriusXM The Highway On The Horizon. With the most recent release "Growin' Up," Wisham shows his more introspective side and serves up a sing-along-ready reflection on coming of age. With just three songs out, SiriusXM The Highway named Wisham as its latest Highway Find. Wisham also made his CMA Fest debut this year and joined Chase Matthew on stage for his Kansas City show. With a big summer and fall ahead, Wisham will join Tyler Hubbard, Lakeview, and then Austin Snell on select dates nationwide. The Nashville-based artist now reveals the full force of his musical prowess on his first series of singles — a deeply personal batch of songs graced with equal parts unfiltered humanity and fiercely hopeful spirit.



