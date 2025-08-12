Glass Animals Release Brand New Single "Vampire Bat" Fifth Installment In The Fresh Fruit Series





Glass Animals are a Grammy and BRIT-nominated British band whose genre-blending sound and cult-like fandom have made them one of the most exciting acts in global pop. Their third album Dreamland became a cultural phenomenon, selling over 12 million copies and spawning Heat Waves, the record-breaking single that topped charts worldwide and made history as the first UK band to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 30 years. Last year, the band released their fourth critically acclaimed album I Love You So F**ing Much, a sci-fi-infused odyssey about love, connection, and what it means to feel real in a surreal world. It arrived alongside a 44-date world tour that included headlining The O2 Arena in London, Madison Square Gardens and New York. Frontman Dave Bayley - also one of pop's most in-demand producers - writes and produces every song, often with an experimental DIY edge that blurs the lines between music, tech and visual art. Their live shows are euphoric and surreal, driven by a deep connection with fans built through open-source creativity and unexpected digital drops.

Glass Animals unveil their latest track "Vampire Bat" - the fifth instalment in their Fresh Fruit Series. Fresh Fruit is a space for Dave Bayley and the band to experiment — bringing in guests and collaborators and allowing Dave (who produces all of the Glass Animals records) to play with new sounds. Previous Fresh Fruit releases have been " Lose Control " with Joey Bada$$, the much-missed "Gold Lime", 'Tokyo Drifting' with Denzel Curry and "I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" with Albert Hammond Jr. Vampire Bat is a collaboration between Dave and producer Rob Bisel (best known for his work with SZA).




