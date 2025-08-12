|Support our efforts,
Glass Animals Release Brand New Single "Vampire Bat" Fifth Installment In The Fresh Fruit Series
Hot Songs Around The World
Ordinary
Alex Warren
530 entries in 27 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
174 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
261 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
306 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
973 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1121 entries in 30 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
245 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
202 entries in 3 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
327 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1346 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1127 entries in 25 charts
Messy
Lola Young
629 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
942 entries in 29 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
242 entries in 3 charts
Most read news of the week
ZZ Top From The Top (1979-1990): Rhino High Fidelity Boxed Set Includes Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner, And Recycler Cut From The Original Master Tapes