RnB 12 August, 2025

Glass Animals Release Brand New Single "Vampire Bat" Fifth Installment In The Fresh Fruit Series

Glass Animals Release Brand New Single "Vampire Bat" Fifth Installment In The Fresh Fruit Series
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glass Animals unveil their latest track "Vampire Bat" - the fifth instalment in their Fresh Fruit Series. Fresh Fruit is a space for Dave Bayley and the band to experiment — bringing in guests and collaborators and allowing Dave (who produces all of the Glass Animals records) to play with new sounds. Previous Fresh Fruit releases have been "Lose Control" with Joey Bada$$, the much-missed "Gold Lime", 'Tokyo Drifting' with Denzel Curry and "I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" with Albert Hammond Jr. Vampire Bat is a collaboration between Dave and producer Rob Bisel (best known for his work with SZA).

Glass Animals are a Grammy and BRIT-nominated British band whose genre-blending sound and cult-like fandom have made them one of the most exciting acts in global pop. Their third album Dreamland became a cultural phenomenon, selling over 12 million copies and spawning Heat Waves, the record-breaking single that topped charts worldwide and made history as the first UK band to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 30 years. Last year, the band released their fourth critically acclaimed album I Love You So F**ing Much, a sci-fi-infused odyssey about love, connection, and what it means to feel real in a surreal world. It arrived alongside a 44-date world tour that included headlining The O2 Arena in London Madison Square Gardens and New York. Frontman Dave Bayley - also one of pop's most in-demand producers - writes and produces every song, often with an experimental DIY edge that blurs the lines between music, tech and visual art. Their live shows are euphoric and surreal, driven by a deep connection with fans built through open-source creativity and unexpected digital drops






