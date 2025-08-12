|Support our efforts,
Taylor Swift To Release New Album 'The Life Of A Showgirl'
Hot Songs Around The World
Ordinary
Alex Warren
524 entries in 27 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
174 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
972 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1119 entries in 30 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
244 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1344 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
Messy
Lola Young
628 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Most read news of the week
ZZ Top From The Top (1979-1990): Rhino High Fidelity Boxed Set Includes Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner, And Recycler Cut From The Original Master Tapes