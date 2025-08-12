Sombr Sets Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' For August Release





I Barely Know Her will come ahead of his sold-out North American tour this fall, and follows a string of hit singles released this year; "back to friends" and "undressed" continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, "12 to 12," his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus



sombr, who writes and produces all his own music, has now surpassed more than 2 billion streams across his catalog and continues to defy expectations with his signature sound and songwriting, having recently been nominated as Best New Artist and Best Alternative for "back to friends" at the 2025 MTV VMAs.



A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr—born Shane Boose—started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "



TOUR DATES:

August 16—Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70—Osaka, JP

August 17—Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO—Tokyo, JP















October 2—Concord

October 3—A&R

October 5—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT

October 6—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT

October 8—Big Night Live—Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

October 9—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 10—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 12—Theatre of Living Arts—Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

October 13—The Lincoln—Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT

October 15—Center Stage—Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

October 17—Southside

October 18—Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater—Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

October 20—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

October 21—The Complex—Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

October 24—Shadowbox SoDo—Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 25—Roseland Theater—Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

October 27—Fillmore—San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

October 28—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 29—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 31—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT

November 1—Fox Theater Pomona—Pomona, CA - SOLD OUT

November 2—The Fonda Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

November 5—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY - SOLD OUT

November 6—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY - SOLD OUT

December 2—Auckland Town Hall—Auckland, NZ - SOLD OUT

December 4—Festival Hall Melbourne—Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT

December 6—Spilt Milk Festival—Ballarat, VIC

December 7—Spilt Milk Festival—Perth, WA

December 9—Hordern Pavilion—Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT

December 11—Fortitude

December 13—Spilt Milk Festival—Canberra, ACT

December 14—Spilt Milk Festival—Gold Coast, QLD



2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES:

February 10—Annexet—Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

February 11—KB Hallen—Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

February 13—Inselpark Arena—Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 15—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT

February 16—Forum Karlin—Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT

February 18—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

February 19—Tonhalle—Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 20—Halle 622—Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

February 22—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

February 24—Riviera—Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 25—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 27—Salle Pleyel—Paris, France - SOLD OUT

March 2—AFAS Live—Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

March 4—Columbiahalle—Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 5—Palladium—Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 6—AB—Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

March 8—O2 Academy Brixton—London, UK - SOLD OUT

March 12—Academy—Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

March 13—O2 Academy—Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT

March 15—O2 Academy—Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

March 16—3Arena—Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global alt-pop phenom sombr has announced details of his highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her. Set for release on August 22 via Warner Records, I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by sombr alongside producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Boy Genius, The Replacements, Aimee Mann, Michael Penn), and is available now to pre-order.I Barely Know Her will come ahead of his sold-out North American tour this fall, and follows a string of hit singles released this year; "back to friends" and "undressed" continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, "12 to 12," his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring Addison Rae. "12 to 12" joins "back to friends" and "undressed" in the Global and US Spotify Charts, and has entered the Top 20 in the U.K. Official Singles Chart.sombr, who writes and produces all his own music, has now surpassed more than 2 billion streams across his catalog and continues to defy expectations with his signature sound and songwriting, having recently been nominated as Best New Artist and Best Alternative for "back to friends" at the 2025 MTV VMAs.A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr—born Shane Boose—started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit " Caroline " (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms.TOUR DATES:August 16—Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70—Osaka, JPAugust 17—Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO—Tokyo, JP September 21—Sing Out Loud Festival 2025—Saint Augustine, FL September 22—Music Farm—Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT September 24—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT September 26—Bogart's—Cincinnati, OH - SOLD OUT September 28—The Majestic—Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT September 29—The Rave—Milwaukee, WI - SOLD OUT September 30—Palace Theatre—St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUTOctober 2—Concord Music Hall—Chicago, IL - SOLD OUTOctober 3—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH - SOLD OUTOctober 5—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUTOctober 6—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON - SOLD OUTOctober 8—Big Night Live—Boston, MA - SOLD OUTOctober 9—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY - SOLD OUTOctober 10—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY - SOLD OUTOctober 12—Theatre of Living Arts—Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUTOctober 13—The Lincoln—Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUTOctober 15—Center Stage—Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUTOctober 17—Southside Music Hall—Dallas, TX - SOLD OUTOctober 18—Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater—Austin, TX - SOLD OUTOctober 20—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO - SOLD OUTOctober 21—The Complex—Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUTOctober 24—Shadowbox SoDo—Seattle, WA - SOLD OUTOctober 25—Roseland Theater—Portland, OR - SOLD OUTOctober 27—Fillmore—San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUTOctober 28—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUTOctober 29—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUTOctober 31—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUTNovember 1—Fox Theater Pomona—Pomona, CA - SOLD OUTNovember 2—The Fonda Theatre—Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUTNovember 5—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY - SOLD OUTNovember 6—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY - SOLD OUTDecember 2—Auckland Town Hall—Auckland, NZ - SOLD OUTDecember 4—Festival Hall Melbourne—Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUTDecember 6—Spilt Milk Festival—Ballarat, VICDecember 7—Spilt Milk Festival—Perth, WADecember 9—Hordern Pavilion—Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUTDecember 11—Fortitude Music Hall—Brisbane, QLD - SOLD OUTDecember 13—Spilt Milk Festival—Canberra, ACTDecember 14—Spilt Milk Festival—Gold Coast, QLD2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES:February 10—Annexet—Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUTFebruary 11—KB Hallen—Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUTFebruary 13—Inselpark Arena—Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUTFebruary 15—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUTFebruary 16—Forum Karlin—Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUTFebruary 18—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUTFebruary 19—Tonhalle—Munich, Germany - SOLD OUTFebruary 20—Halle 622—Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUTFebruary 22—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy - SOLD OUTFebruary 24—Riviera—Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUTFebruary 25—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUTFebruary 27—Salle Pleyel—Paris, France - SOLD OUTMarch 2—AFAS Live—Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUTMarch 4—Columbiahalle—Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUTMarch 5—Palladium—Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUTMarch 6—AB—Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUTMarch 8—O2 Academy Brixton—London, UK - SOLD OUTMarch 12—Academy—Manchester, UK - SOLD OUTMarch 13—O2 Academy—Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUTMarch 15—O2 Academy—Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUTMarch 16—3Arena—Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT



