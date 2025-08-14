Top40-Charts.com
Grammy Awards Change Rules For Principal Vocalists On 'Best Musical Theater Album'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Moving forward, rules will be slightly different for nominees of Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards. Beginning with the 2026 Awards, the Recording Academy has increased the number of Principal Vocalists who may be recognized on a cast recording from "up to four" to "up to six," according to the official rulebook.

The award will now go to up to six principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of the score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before. The 68th Grammy Awards will air on February 1, 2026 on CBS, recognizing recordings released from August 31, 2024 to August 30, 2025.

The first version of the award was introduced in 1959 as "Best Original Cast Album (Broadway or TV)." In 2012, it was renamed the "Best Musical Theater Album," and vocalists began being recognized. Beginning with the 2021 ceremony, a new rule was given regarding principal vocalists, making only a maximum of four eligible to share the award. Since 2012, winners have included Once, Kinky Boots, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Hamilton (ten principal soloists), The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hanson (eight principal soloists), The Band's Visit, Hadestown (five principal soloists), and more.

According to the Academy, the category "is for recordings of the score of a musical theater work created to support an underlying dramatic intention or theme. This award honors excellence in the performance(s) in and production of musical theater recordings. Elements of the corresponding stage production should not be considered in evaluating the recording."

Hell's Kitchen took home the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Other nominees included Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz.






