Skrilla Announces 22-Date Headline "Z Tour"

"The Z Tour" Dates:

Fri., October 1 | The Bridge | Charlotte, NC

Sat., October 4 | Skatebird | Miami, FL

Sun., October 5 | The Social | Orlando, FL

Thu., October 9 | The Secret Group | Houston, TX

Fri., October 10 | Austin City Limits Festival | Austin, TX

Sat., October 11 | Paper Tiger | San Antonio, TX

Sun., October 12 | Puzzles | Dallas, TX

Wed., October 15 | Rosetta Room | Phoenix, AZ

Sat., October 18 | The Rink | Sacramento, CA

Sun., October 19 | El Rey Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

Tue., October 21 | Soundwell | Salt Lake City, UT

Thu., October 23 | HQ Denver | Denver, CO

Sat., October 25 | Avondale

Sun., October 26 | Skully's

Mon., October 27 | The Magic Stick | Detroit, MI

Tue., October 28 | Hard Luck Bar | Toronto, ON

Wed., October 29 |

Thu., October 30 |

Sun., November 2 | The Webster Underground | Hartford, CT

Tue., November 4 | DC9 | Washington, DC

Sun., November 9 | Vinyl | Atlanta, GA

Sun., November 30 | The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Philly native and Priority Records rapper Skrilla, the artist behind the viral "6 7" trend with his song "Doot Doot (6 7)", announces "The Z Tour", a headlining run spanning 22 dates. The tour kicks off October 1st in Charlotte, NC stopping in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before closing with a hometown show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA on November 30th. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 15 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT.

For tickets and more information please visit: inskrillawetrust.com/#tour

2025 is the year of Skrilla. Born and raised in Kensington, a neighborhood in the heart of Philadelphia, this viral artist made waves with his track "Doot Doot (6 7)"which racked up more than 60 million streams including TikTok. The Philly rapper channels his upbringing and struggles into his music, shaping both his sound and artistry. He dropped the deluxe edition of his album Zombie Love Kensington Paradise on 2.28, packed with collaborations from hip-hop heavyweights like Lil Baby, Rob49, and Baby Smoove. Signed to Priority Records, which is led by industry legend Orlando Wharton (Kodak Black, PnB Rock, A Boogie Wit a Hoodie), Skrilla is on track to become a major force in the game and is poised to be one of the industry's biggest breakout stars.




