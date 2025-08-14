David Byrne Releases New Track 'The Avant Garde'





03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released The Avant Garde, the latest offering from his forthcoming album Who Is The Sky?, out September 5 through Matador Records. The song wrestles with the merits of art for art's sake.The follow-up to Byrne's acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film, Who Is the Sky? will be released Sept. 5 through Matador Records. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. The new album was introduced by the first single "Everybody Laughs," which is available to listen to here.In September, David Byrne will kick off a massive world tour. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. and includes multiple nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Auditorium in Chicag,o and more. A full rundown can be found below.WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES:North America:09/14/2025 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium09/19/2025 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre09/27/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem09/28/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem09/30/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall10/01/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall10/02/2026 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre10/03/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre10/04/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre10/08/2025 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall10/10/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall10/11/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark10/18/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall10/23/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium11/01/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre11/06/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre11/07/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre11/13/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium11/18/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason TheatreAustralia & New Zealand:01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena Europe & United Kingdom:02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale



