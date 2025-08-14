MEGG Caps Triumphant Vans Warped Tour Long Beach Set With New 'IDC' Video"





Filmed on a shoestring budget and an even tighter schedule, the video channels the rebellious energy of the track into a whirlwind of nostalgia and chaos.

"We pulled this music video off with like zero time or budget and the result is a fast-paced, nostalgic, chaotic ride," MEGG shares. "It was such a team effort led by Rio Noir - he's an insane talent. It really is a blast to watch and I think you can feel how much fun we had making it."



Co-written by Brian Wight,



The video's release arrives just as MEGG wraps an unforgettable Warped Tour experience.

"Being on stage with my best friends at Warped Tour this year was the most insane experience of my life," MEGG reflects. "My band and I grew up attending this festival when we were kids… to play our music in front of thousands of people as probably the smallest act on the bill… I'm still speechless. Thank you



A graduate of USC's inaugural Popular



Now splitting her time between Nashville and her California roots, MEGG is riding the momentum of "IDC" toward her upcoming EP, due this fall. With sand still in her Vans and a middle finger still raised, she's primed to keep delivering the raw, unfiltered anthems her fans have come to love. Watch the "IDC" music video:



Shot, directed, edit by Rio Noir

band: MEGG, Sebastien Betley, Rob Nagelhout, Hunter Porter,

teacher/softball coach: Zoë Papia

mr douche bag: Max Hamilton

surfer: Madison Hedgecock

teacher's pet: Mack Ogden

stoner: Wess Willis

cheerleader:

softball team: The Knockouts

pa: Devon Sanford & Chance Perry & Alan Takagi

Stream "IDC": https://ffm.to/idcmegg



IDC credits

written by MEGG, Brian Wight & SOPHIE SHREDZ

production by Brian Wight & Rob Nagelhout

mix by Rob Nagelhout

master by John Greenham at Clearlight Mastering



Upcoming Shows:

