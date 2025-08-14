Top40-Charts.com
Metal / Hard Rock 14 August, 2025

Stockholm Garage Rockers Stupidity Return With New Single "Spread It Around"

Stockholm Garage Rockers Stupidity Return With New Single "Spread It Around"
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (Top40 Charts) Beloved garage-punk veterans STUPIDITY are back with a brand-new single, "Spread It Around," set for release on August 8, 2025 via Wicked Cool Records. Gritty, raw, and relentlessly catchy, the track is a fierce reminder that this Swedish four-piece remains a vital force in international rock 'n' roll.

Reinvigorated with a revamped lineup just as the COVID-19 pandemic swept Sweden in 2020, Stupidity—featuring original members Tommy Boy (drums) and Erniz (lead vocals), joined by newcomers JV (guitar) and Heurika (bass)—used the global shutdown as an opportunity to sharpen their sound and push forward. The result was their acclaimed album Waking Up The Band, recorded with Keith Streng of The Fleshtones, and released in 2021.

Now they're back with "Spread It Around"—a propulsive slice of garage-soul swagger, packed with energy, hooks, and that signature Stupidity stomp.



In support of the new single, Stupidity will hit the road for a run of U.S. shows from October 24 through November 2, bringing their high-voltage live show stateside once again.

Over the years, Stupidity has earned major love from Little Steven Van Zandt, who has selected an impressive eight of their tracks as The Coolest Song In The World This Week on his globally syndicated radio show Underground Garage—including 2022 standouts "On The Run" and "Reindeer Twist." Their legacy with Little Steven also includes multiple appearances on the soundtrack to the hit Netflix series Lilyhammer, and even an on-screen performance of their track "King Midas" in Season 3.

With their relentless drive and love for no-frills, high-octane rock, Stupidity is here to prove that you can't keep a good band down—and you definitely can't stop them from spreading it around.

Bandcamp: https://stupidity.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100050361225218
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEiFMnRVefP3baw_n3hwkA






