Leon Thomas Releases NPR Tiny Desk Version Of "MUTT"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning artist Leon Thomas has released the NPR Tiny Desk edition of "MUTT," out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. A viral breakout that launched him into a new stratosphere following the release of his sophomore album MUTT, Leon's Tiny Desk performances was one of the biggest of the year, hitting #2 Trending on YouTube and #5 Trending on X. This special version is a gift to fans, offering a stripped-down take that spotlights Leon's raw vocal prowess, nuanced musicianship, and creative clarity-hallmarks of his sound. Praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard, VIBE, and UPROXX, theTiny Desk performance solidifies Leon's place as a defining voice in modern R&B.
This fall, Leon will embark on his MUTTS DON'T HEEL World Tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of HEEL, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed sophomore album MUTT, out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. Before hitting the road, he'll headline Billboard's Hip-Hop & R&B LIVE concert on September 5 at Webster Hall in New York City, a marquee event during Billboard's Hip-Hop & R&B Week. The completely sold-out North American leg kicks off October 30 in Dallas, TX, with stops in Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Rising R&B standout Ambré will join as support across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are available at https://laylo.com/leonthomas/m/muttsdontheel.
In 2026, the tour heads abroad with a run of European dates including London's Eventim Apollo, Paris' Élysée Montmartre, Berlin's Huxleys Neue Welt, and Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre. From there, Leon brings the show to Australia with performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.
Leon Thomas recently released MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, the daring continuation of his critically acclaimed 2024 sophomore album, MUTT. Where the original navigated duality, HEEL bares its teeth, pushing his sound further into psychedelic R&B, raw rock textures, and emotionally charged storytelling. New collaborations with Kehlani, BIg Sean, Halle, and more sharpen the project's edge as Leon deeps his reflections on fame, connection, and vulnerability. Billboard describes him as "one of the hottest names in R&B," with MUTT being hailed as "the most stunning R&B album of 2024." VIBE called it "one of the best R&B albums of the year," while Essence celebrated it for pushing the boundaries of Black music, cementing Leon as "one of R&B's most exciting voices."
Leon Thomas continues to cement himself as a generational force in R&B, redefining the genre and sharpening its cultural landscape; Ty Dolla $ign recently underscored that sentiment, calling Leon the "new king of R&B" The title track has amassed over 1.1 billion streams, hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, remains No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs, and rose to No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales, R&B Streaming Songs, Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart and the UK R&B Singles Chart. He won Best New Artist and performed "MUTT" on the mainstage at the 2025 BET Awards, days after performing "NOT FAIR" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Earlier this year, he was named Billboard's Chartbreaker and MTV PUSH's Artist of the Month, made his late-night TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "MUTT" is now certified platinum, and the album named the #1 R&B Album of 2024 by Billboard and VIBE, with additional placements on several Best of 2024 lists. He also presented at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards and is currently nominated for two MTV VMAs: MTV PUSH Performance of the Year for "YES IT IS" and Best R&B for "MUTT (Remix)" featuring Freddie Gibbs.
From a viral Tiny Desk to BET nods and Hot 100 climbs, Leon Thomas has spent the last year rewriting R&B's rulebook. With the MUTT era, Leon pushes his momentum further-fiercer, bolder, and taking his vision even further, and emerging as a leading contender for Best New Artist at the 2026 GRAMMYs.
MUTTS DON'T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Artist Pre-Sale: Wed, 6/11 (10am local) - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)
Spotify Pre-Sale: Thurs, 6/12 (10am local - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)
On-Sale: Fri, 6/13 (10am local)
OCTOBER 30 - Dallas, TX | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 3 - Austin, TX | Emo's
NOVEMBER 4 - Houston, TX | Bayou's Music Center
NOVEMBER 5 - New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 7 - Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl
NOVEMBER 9 - Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
NOVEMBER 12 - Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution
NOVEMBER 14 - Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 15 - Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
NOVEMBER 16 - Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 19 - Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 20 - Boston, MA | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 23 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
NOVEMBER 24 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
NOVEMBER 26 - Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
NOVEMBER 28 - Detroit, MI | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 29 - Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
DECEMBER 2 - Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
DECEMBER 3 - Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
DECEMBER 6 - Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue
DECEMBER 9 - Denver, CO | Summit
DECEMBER 11 - Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot
DECEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo
DECEMBER 15 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo
DECEMBER 16 - Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom
DECEMBER 17 - Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
DECEMBER 19 - Oakland, CA | Fox Theater
DECEMBER 21 - Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
DECEMBER 22 - Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
DECEMBER 23 - Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
MUTTS DON'T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES:
MARCH 5 - Helsinki, FI | House of Culture
MARCH 7 - Stockholm, SE | Fållan
MARCH 8 - Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene
MARCH 10 - Copenhagen, DK | Vega
MARCH 12 - Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła
MARCH 15 - Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt
MARCH 16 - Cologne, DE | Live Music Hall
MARCH 17 - Brussels, BE | La Madeleine
MARCH 20 - Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013
MARCH 21 - Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre
MARCH 24 - Bristol, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 26 - Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 27 - Manchester, UK | Academy
MARCH 29 - Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers
MARCH 31 - Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
APRIL 3 - London, UK | Eventim Apollo
MUTTS DON'T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:
APRIL 10 - Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall
APRIL 11 - Melbourne, VIC | Forum
APRIL 14 - Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre
APRIL 17 - Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall
APRIL 19 - Perth, WA | Metro City