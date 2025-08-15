Leon Thomas Releases NPR Tiny Desk Version Of "MUTT"





This fall, Leon will embark on his MUTTS DON'T HEEL World Tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of HEEL, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed sophomore album MUTT, out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. Before hitting the road, he'll headline Billboard's Hip-Hop & R&B LIVE concert on



In 2026, the tour heads abroad with a run of European dates including London's Eventim Apollo, Paris' Élysée Montmartre, Berlin's Huxleys Neue Welt, and Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre. From there, Leon brings the show to Australia with performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.



Leon







From a viral Tiny Desk to BET nods and Hot 100 climbs,



MUTTS DON'T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Artist Pre-Sale: Wed, 6/11 (10am local) - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)

Spotify Pre-Sale: Thurs, 6/12 (10am local - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)

On-Sale: Fri, 6/13 (10am local)

OCTOBER 30 - Dallas, TX | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 3 - Austin, TX | Emo's

NOVEMBER 4 - Houston, TX | Bayou's

NOVEMBER 5 - New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 7 - Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

NOVEMBER 9 - Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

NOVEMBER 12 - Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution

NOVEMBER 14 - Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 15 - Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

NOVEMBER 16 -

NOVEMBER 19 - Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 20 - Boston, MA | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 23 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

NOVEMBER 24 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

NOVEMBER 26 - Toronto, ON | Danforth

NOVEMBER 28 - Detroit, MI | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 29 - Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

DECEMBER 2 - Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

DECEMBER 3 - Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

DECEMBER 6 - Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue

DECEMBER 9 - Denver, CO | Summit

DECEMBER 11 - Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

DECEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo

DECEMBER 15 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo

DECEMBER 16 - Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

DECEMBER 17 - Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

DECEMBER 19 - Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

DECEMBER 21 - Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

DECEMBER 22 - Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

DECEMBER 23 - Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern



MUTTS DON'T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES:

MARCH 5 - Helsinki, FI | House of Culture

MARCH 7 - Stockholm, SE | Fållan

MARCH 8 - Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene

MARCH 10 - Copenhagen, DK | Vega

MARCH 12 - Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła

MARCH 15 - Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt

MARCH 16 - Cologne, DE | Live

MARCH 17 - Brussels, BE | La Madeleine

MARCH 20 - Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013

MARCH 21 - Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre

MARCH 24 - Bristol, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 26 - Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 27 - Manchester, UK | Academy

MARCH 29 - Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers

MARCH 31 - Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

APRIL 3 - London, UK | Eventim Apollo



MUTTS DON'T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

APRIL 10 - Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude

APRIL 11 - Melbourne, VIC | Forum

APRIL 14 - Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre

APRIL 17 - Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street

APRIL 19 - Perth, WA | Metro City New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning artist Leon Thomas has released the NPR Tiny Desk edition of "MUTT," out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. A viral breakout that launched him into a new stratosphere following the release of his sophomore album MUTT, Leon's Tiny Desk performances was one of the biggest of the year, hitting #2 Trending on YouTube and #5 Trending on X. This special version is a gift to fans, offering a stripped-down take that spotlights Leon's raw vocal prowess, nuanced musicianship, and creative clarity-hallmarks of his sound. Praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard, VIBE, and UPROXX, theTiny Desk performance solidifies Leon's place as a defining voice in modern R&B.This fall, Leon will embark on his MUTTS DON'T HEEL World Tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of HEEL, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed sophomore album MUTT, out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. Before hitting the road, he'll headline Billboard's Hip-Hop & R&B LIVE concert on September 5 at Webster Hall in New York City, a marquee event during Billboard's Hip-Hop & R&B Week. The completely sold-out North American leg kicks off October 30 in Dallas, TX, with stops in Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Rising R&B standout Ambré will join as support across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are available at https://laylo.com/leonthomas/m/muttsdontheel.In 2026, the tour heads abroad with a run of European dates including London's Eventim Apollo, Paris' Élysée Montmartre, Berlin's Huxleys Neue Welt, and Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre. From there, Leon brings the show to Australia with performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.Leon Thomas recently released MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, the daring continuation of his critically acclaimed 2024 sophomore album, MUTT. Where the original navigated duality, HEEL bares its teeth, pushing his sound further into psychedelic R&B, raw rock textures, and emotionally charged storytelling. New collaborations with Kehlani, BIg Sean, Halle, and more sharpen the project's edge as Leon deeps his reflections on fame, connection, and vulnerability. Billboard describes him as "one of the hottest names in R&B," with MUTT being hailed as "the most stunning R&B album of 2024." VIBE called it "one of the best R&B albums of the year," while Essence celebrated it for pushing the boundaries of Black music, cementing Leon as "one of R&B's most exciting voices." Leon Thomas continues to cement himself as a generational force in R&B, redefining the genre and sharpening its cultural landscape; Ty Dolla $ign recently underscored that sentiment, calling Leon the "new king of R&B" The title track has amassed over 1.1 billion streams, hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, remains No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs, and rose to No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales, R&B Streaming Songs, Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart and the UK R&B Singles Chart. He won Best New Artist and performed "MUTT" on the mainstage at the 2025 BET Awards, days after performing "NOT FAIR" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Earlier this year, he was named Billboard's Chartbreaker and MTV PUSH's Artist of the Month, made his late-night TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "MUTT" is now certified platinum, and the album named the #1 R&B Album of 2024 by Billboard and VIBE, with additional placements on several Best of 2024 lists. He also presented at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards and is currently nominated for two MTV VMAs: MTV PUSH Performance of the Year for "YES IT IS" and Best R&B for "MUTT (Remix)" featuring Freddie Gibbs.From a viral Tiny Desk to BET nods and Hot 100 climbs, Leon Thomas has spent the last year rewriting R&B's rulebook. With the MUTT era, Leon pushes his momentum further-fiercer, bolder, and taking his vision even further, and emerging as a leading contender for Best New Artist at the 2026 GRAMMYs.MUTTS DON'T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:Artist Pre-Sale: Wed, 6/11 (10am local) - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)Spotify Pre-Sale: Thurs, 6/12 (10am local - Fri, 6/13 (9am local)On-Sale: Fri, 6/13 (10am local)OCTOBER 30 - Dallas, TX | House of BluesNOVEMBER 3 - Austin, TX | Emo'sNOVEMBER 4 - Houston, TX | Bayou's Music CenterNOVEMBER 5 - New Orleans, LA | The FillmoreNOVEMBER 7 - Nashville, TN | Brooklyn BowlNOVEMBER 9 - Atlanta, GA | TabernacleNOVEMBER 12 - Ft Lauderdale, FL | RevolutionNOVEMBER 14 - Charlotte, NC | The FillmoreNOVEMBER 15 - Raleigh, NC | The RitzNOVEMBER 16 - Silver Spring, MD | The FillmoreNOVEMBER 19 - Philadelphia, PA | The FillmoreNOVEMBER 20 - Boston, MA | House of BluesNOVEMBER 23 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn ParamountNOVEMBER 24 - Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn ParamountNOVEMBER 26 - Toronto, ON | Danforth Music HallNOVEMBER 28 - Detroit, MI | The FillmoreNOVEMBER 29 - Cincinnati, OH | Bogart'sDECEMBER 2 - Cleveland, OH | House of BluesDECEMBER 3 - Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon BallroomDECEMBER 6 - Minneapolis, MN | First AvenueDECEMBER 9 - Denver, CO | SummitDECEMBER 11 - Salt Lake City, UT | The DepotDECEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDoDECEMBER 15 - Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDoDECEMBER 16 - Vancouver, BC | Commodore BallroomDECEMBER 17 - Portland, OR | Roseland TheaterDECEMBER 19 - Oakland, CA | Fox TheaterDECEMBER 21 - Phoenix, AZ | The Van BurenDECEMBER 22 - Los Angeles, CA | The WilternDECEMBER 23 - Los Angeles, CA | The WilternMUTTS DON'T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES:MARCH 5 - Helsinki, FI | House of CultureMARCH 7 - Stockholm, SE | FållanMARCH 8 - Oslo, NO | Sentrum SceneMARCH 10 - Copenhagen, DK | VegaMARCH 12 - Warsaw, PL | Klub StodołaMARCH 15 - Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue WeltMARCH 16 - Cologne, DE | Live Music HallMARCH 17 - Brussels, BE | La MadeleineMARCH 20 - Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013MARCH 21 - Paris, FR | Elysée MontmartreMARCH 24 - Bristol, UK | O2 AcademyMARCH 26 - Birmingham, UK | O2 AcademyMARCH 27 - Manchester, UK | AcademyMARCH 29 - Glasgow, UK | SWG3 GalvanizersMARCH 31 - Dublin, IE | 3Olympia TheatreAPRIL 3 - London, UK | Eventim ApolloMUTTS DON'T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:APRIL 10 - Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music HallAPRIL 11 - Melbourne, VIC | ForumAPRIL 14 - Sydney, NSW | Enmore TheatreAPRIL 17 - Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music HallAPRIL 19 - Perth, WA | Metro City



