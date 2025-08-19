Coyle Girelli Partners With KT Tunstall On New Duet





A 1970s singer-songwriter and television star from Lubbock, Texas. He is best known for penning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Lost to the River" is a darkly majestic folk-ballad from Coyle Girelli, featuring duet partner Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, out August 1st via Sun Records. Conjuring up the baroque emotionality of mid-century rock n' roll that makes classic 1950s ballads so enduring, the track comes alive in a David Lynch-esque video which oozes with unsettling nostalgia."Lost to the River" is the third single from Girelli's cross-generational collaboration with legendary Elvis Presley songwriter, Mac Davis. The forthcoming album of songs co-written with Davis, Out of This Town, comes out August 29th on Sun Records, and the 12-song collection will be available on vinyl, CD, and via all streaming services."The songs I wrote with Mac opened my mind in an incredible way, and I realised this was the type of music my voice was built to sing," Girelli says."Lost to the River" presents a hypnotic outpouring of desperation to break out of a small town. Ultimately, the main character's big city dreams end tragically."It's a beautiful song - beautiful melody and lyrics, and it was perfect for the two of us to sing on together," said Tunstall. "So delicate and haunting. I was very honoured to be a part of such a lovely project with Coyle, who is just so talented. Hopefully Mac is smiling down on us."Girelli and Davis met up eleven years ago in LA. The pair sat down with a cup of coffee, a couple of guitars, and a bag of lost, unfinished songs scrawled out on yellow legal pads. Davis saw a kindred spirit in Girelli, and the pair had an instant chemistry.Unfortunately, Davis died in 2020, before the album could be finished. Girelli has revisited this work and produced a masterful album. He also honoured the album's original duet intent with standout pairings in addition to Tunstall, including Jaime Wyatt and Cassandra Lewis.Out of This Town cinematically captures themes of heartbreak, longing, and restless dreams. It's the stuff timeless rock n' roll is about, and it's only fitting it will be released on Sun Records, the iconic label once home to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, and more.A British recording artist and platinum-selling songwriter, composer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is beloved for his sumptuous baritone and his expansive vocal range. Before his solo career, he was the former frontman of indie rock bands Your Vegas and The Chevin. Since then, Girelli has evolved into a compelling solo artist, blending alt-rock, and country-folk with a theatrical flair. Girelli's songwriting credits span BTS to Daisy The Great, and his genre-defying solo work has been praised for its depth and timeless beauty. He's also an acclaimed theater composer and the creator of musicals Reincarnation Blues and True Love Forever, an immersive musical experience.A 1970s singer-songwriter and television star from Lubbock, Texas. He is best known for penning Elvis Presley hits such as "In the Ghetto" and "A Little Less Conversation." Davis also had a successful solo career with songs like "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me," and "It's Hard to Be Humble." In addition, he hosted The Mac Davis Show, acted in films, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.



