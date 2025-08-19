Hauser Reimagines Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"





Source Mercenary Publicity. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-class cellist HAUSER, celebrated for pushing the boundaries of classical crossover, unveils his moving rendition of " What Was I Made For? ", the Oscar-winning hit by Billie Eilish and Finneas from the film Barbie. Reimagined as a solo cello piece, it is accompanied by a striking music video that finds HAUSER at his most expressive.This is the latest single from his forthcoming album CINEMA, out September 12 via Sony Music Masterworks and available for preorder here. This release marks a highlight in HAUSER's cinematic-aligned discography, offering a poignant tribute to one of the most emotionally resonant pop ballads of recent years. "Some of these pieces are hidden jewels," HAUSER explains. "They may not be instantly recognisable to everyone, but I believe they'll become new favourites once people hear themHAUSER recently concluded his second solo North American tour, visiting 34 cities, ending with a sold-out show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Now he is set to return to Europe and the UK, revisiting London's The O2 on November 27th and Manchester AO Arena on November 29th - tickets are on sale now with all dates available via his website.'THE REBEL IS BACK'.UK DATES: Thursday 27th November London, The O2Saturday 29th November Manchester, AO ArenaHAUSER recently featured 'Hey Jude' as his tribute to England in his ongoing series Music Unites The World, in which he features a signature song from every country on Earth—a mission that proves, once and for all, that music is the only language the whole world understands. These are available across his social media platforms.Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of CLASSIC, followed by The Player (2022), HAUSER CHRISTMAS (2023) CLASSIC II (2024) and now CINEMA, HAUSER has amassed over 2 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globallyRevered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John, as well as being adored by Céline Dion. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA.Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more. This year, HAUSER launched "Music Unites the World" on his social media -- a passion project where he records an iconic song from each nation around the globe to spread a message of unity through music.Source Mercenary Publicity.



