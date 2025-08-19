aron! Plays Mahogany "Table For Two" And "I Think About You Lots" Out Now On Mahogany Sessions





6. eggs in the morning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) aron!, the 22 year old singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist, shares his debut performance on Mahogany Sessions. Performing two tracks from his debut EP cozy you (and other nice songs), which is out now on Verve Records, his Mahogany Sessions performance showcases aron!'s contagious charm and ineffable talent. He plays "table for two" and "i think about you lots".cozy you (and other nice songs), released this summer, is an intimate six-track introduction to aron!'s world of cozy music. Listen to cozy you (and other nice songs), here, watch the lyric video for "eggs in the morning" here, and the previously released official video for "table for two".It's important to know that when you listen to aron!, you'll hear his virtuosity, but you'll also hear his authenticity. When he isn't making music, he's either on a long walk outside, eating pho and ramen (his diet almost exclusively), or watching an episode of Gilmore Girls.aron! has amassed millions of streams and built a loyal, dedicated following as he gears up to make his Verve Records debut. This EP is all about how everyone wants to get "cozy" sometimes - "My songs are little vignettes from my life," he observes. "To me, 'cozy' is the perfect word for the vibe of this project. Hopefully, you'll think so too!Born and raised in Charlotte, NC, aron!'s mom and dad introduced him to rock icons like Pearl Jam and Led Zeppelin, but it was the game Guitar Hero that first made him pick up a real guitar at eight-years-old and enroll in lessons at a local music school. He eventually met an "80-year-old jazz guitar teacher at Sam Ash." The instructor taught aron! how to read music and further inspired his passion for jazz. Maybe it was the pre-teen rebellion inside that pushed him from rock and into jazz. In high school, he also regularly played music for the residents of retirement homes, performing old classics from Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra for dementia patients. "I'd put on my little bow tie and a dress shirt to make it official," he laughs.aron! studied classical composition at University of North Carolina School of the Arts, developing an appreciation for Chopin, Ravel, and Bach. During COVID, he dedicated himself to learning piano, waking up at 7:30am daily and exploring all that you can do with 88 keys. He earned a full scholarship to the University of Miami and majored in jazz voice and film scoring. Simultaneously, he cut his teeth live by playing dozens of shows in his indie pop band Sunny Side Up!.In 2023, he explored what he calls "a vintage pop sound," and started building a strong following online. Labels started to call, and he signed to Verve to further develop his brand of 'cozy pop' on this new EP. "It's like singer-songwriter jazz," he goes on. "I've always resonated with the real old-school romantics. People are going through the same things now as they were back then. Heartbreak is heartbreak, and love is love. We're all humans, and that's what most of these songs are about."Once you get to know aron!, you won't forget him.cozy you (and other nice songs) tracklist:1. cozy you2. table for two3. i think about you lots4. a life with you5. i hate it6. eggs in the morning



