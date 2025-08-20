Previously Unreleased Frank Sinatra Performances Of Rare Radio Broadcasts From SING Coming October 3, 2025





The first title, At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948 is scheduled for release October 3 on Vinyl and CD. The album is available for pre-order through SING MARKET or directly on LP here and CD here. SING spared no expense on extensive audio restoration campaign for these projects from original broadcast sources to give fans the best fidelity possible.



SING plans to release two other additional titles in the coming months, including Christmas on the Air and the 5xLP deluxe box set, Long Ago, Far Away, consisting of live recordings and radio broadcasts recorded between 1943 and 1951. Full details on these releases will be announced shortly.



"Frank Sinatra was one of America's first multi-media superstars," said Charles 'Chuck' Granata: a world-renowned Sinatra historian, author and producer. "As prolific as he was in the recording studio, his work on radio was even more extensive - and equally important in the overarching scheme of his sixty-plus year career. What makes it essential is that on the radio - and during early concert performances of the 1940s -



Granata, who produced Nancy Sinatra's weekly Nancy for Frank radio program on SiriusXM from 2007 to 2021 and currently hosts Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM in San



Track Listing as follows for At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948:



Compact Disc



Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 1945

1. Long Ago and Far Away *

2. I Should Care *

3. What Makes the Sunset

4. If I Loved You

5. Ol' Man River



The Musicians Association of Los Angeles



6. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time

7. The Girl That I Marry

8. Soliloquy





9. Ol' Man River

10. Night and Day

11. You'll Never Know

12. Embraceable You

13. She's Funny That Way

14. All or Nothing at All

15. The Song is You

16.



BONUS TRACKS

NBC Your Hit

17. Sunday, Monday or Always

18. In the Blue of Evening



Vinyl



SIDE 1



Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 1945

1. Long Ago and Far Away

2. I Should Care

3. What Makes the Sunset

4. If I Loved You

5. Ol' Man River





6. The Song is You (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)



SIDE 2





1. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time (Sammy Cahn-Jule Styne)

2. The Girl That I Marry (Irving Berlin)

3. Soliloquy (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)





4. All or Nothing at All (Arthur Altman-Jack Lawrence)

5. She's Funny That Way (Richard Whiting-Neil Moret)

All performances previously unreleased except *



In 1943, the world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic welcomed the first pop singer in its history - teen idol



SING is a blockchain IP tech company and rightsholder, selling music from major artists and catalogs as vinyl/digital hybrid releases to mass-market super-fans. SING is leading the return to music ownership. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SING, a blockchain tech company and rightsholder, selling music from major artists and catalogs as vinyl/digital hybrid releases to super-fans, announced today that a treasure trove of previously unreleased live radio performances by " The Voice " - Frank Sinatra - are scheduled for release in 2025 and 2026 on digital, compact disc and vinyl formats.The first title, At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948 is scheduled for release October 3 on Vinyl and CD. The album is available for pre-order through SING MARKET or directly on LP here and CD here. SING spared no expense on extensive audio restoration campaign for these projects from original broadcast sources to give fans the best fidelity possible.SING plans to release two other additional titles in the coming months, including Christmas on the Air and the 5xLP deluxe box set, Long Ago, Far Away, consisting of live recordings and radio broadcasts recorded between 1943 and 1951. Full details on these releases will be announced shortly."Frank Sinatra was one of America's first multi-media superstars," said Charles 'Chuck' Granata: a world-renowned Sinatra historian, author and producer. "As prolific as he was in the recording studio, his work on radio was even more extensive - and equally important in the overarching scheme of his sixty-plus year career. What makes it essential is that on the radio - and during early concert performances of the 1940s - Frank Sinatra sang tunes that he never otherwise recorded. Many are top-tier songs by Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, the Gershwins, Cahn and Styne and others. He also relied on contemporary pop tunes of the day that also went unrecorded. Thus, the radio years offer us a plethora of great songs by Sinatra that we'd otherwise never hear if not for these recorded broadcasts and stage performances."Granata, who produced Nancy Sinatra's weekly Nancy for Frank radio program on SiriusXM from 2007 to 2021 and currently hosts Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM in San Diego contributed the extensive, detailed liner notes that accompany the releases. "These recordings have circulated for decades, with inferior sonic quality," Granata adds. "I'm amazed that SING has been able to locate and compile their collections from some very high quality sources. These are historically essential recordings, and deserve to be preserved and shared with anyone who values the 'Golden Age' of traditional American pop music. They really help round out and offer a fuller view of Sinatra's contributions to American pop music, culture and style."Track Listing as follows for At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948:Compact DiscAcademy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 19451. Long Ago and Far Away *2. I Should Care *3. What Makes the Sunset4. If I Loved You5. Ol' Man RiverThe Musicians Association of Los Angeles Music for the Wounded Benefit Concert - August 8, 19486. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time7. The Girl That I Marry8. Soliloquy Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 19439. Ol' Man River10. Night and Day11. You'll Never Know12. Embraceable You13. She's Funny That Way14. All or Nothing at All15. The Song is You16. Frank Sinatra Closing RemarksBONUS TRACKSNBC Your Hit Parade - August 14, 194317. Sunday, Monday or Always18. In the Blue of EveningVinylSIDE 1Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 19451. Long Ago and Far Away2. I Should Care3. What Makes the Sunset4. If I Loved You5. Ol' Man River Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 19436. The Song is You (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)SIDE 2 Music for the Wounded Benefit Concert - August 8, 1948 (AFRS)1. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time (Sammy Cahn-Jule Styne)2. The Girl That I Marry (Irving Berlin)3. Soliloquy (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II) Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 19434. All or Nothing at All (Arthur Altman-Jack Lawrence)5. She's Funny That Way (Richard Whiting-Neil Moret)All performances previously unreleased except *In 1943, the world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic welcomed the first pop singer in its history - teen idol Frank Sinatra - to appear at the Hollywood Bowl. This auspicious moment was a turning point for the orchestra, singer and venue, and began a rich series of collaborations between the crooner and the Bowl: one that would last into the final phases of his storied career in the 1990s. For the first time, these historic performances - documenting Sinatra's three major Hollywood Bowl appearances in the 1940s - have been remastered from the primary recording sources to put you front-and-center for a rare, fascinating glimpse into his earliest success as a legitimate concert artist. Meticulously restored and remastered - and enhanced with detailed, historic liner notes by renowned Sinatra authority Charles " Chuck " Granata - this important collection represents a defining moment in 20th century American popular music.SING is a blockchain IP tech company and rightsholder, selling music from major artists and catalogs as vinyl/digital hybrid releases to mass-market super-fans. SING is leading the return to music ownership.



