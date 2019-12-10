Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 10/12/2019

Australia's Eliza & The Delusionals Added To Silversun Pickups Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Topping U.S. charts all the way from Australia isn't exactly an easy feat for a new indie rock band, but Cooking Vinyl's latest signing ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS has done just that, having landed a recent #1 position at SiriusXM's defining alternative rock station Alt Nation with its U.S. debut single "JUST EXIST." Proving that its explosive U.S. debut isn't a fluke, premier alt rock shed headliners SILVERSUN PICKUPS have tapped the group to be main support on the West Coast leg of their 2020 tour of the States. Full list of dates below!

Straddling the line of such 90s luminaries as Veruca Salt, Blake Babies, Liz Phair with the modern sensibilities of Tonight Alive and Paramore, the new single has amassed over a million streams in just a few week's time. It was produced by Kon Kersting (Mallrat, WAAX, Big Scary, Kingswood) and is the first taste of new music from Eliza & The Delusionals for 2019.

From Eliza - "'Just Exist' is about the balance of feeling depressed and feeling creative and inspired by those feelings. I find a lot of my best and most inspired creative ideas have come from some of the saddest and worst feelings I've ever felt which is very bittersweet. I hate feeling down but if I didn't feel that way I think I would plainly just exist."

One of the most exciting groups to emerge from Australia's hyper-buzzing Gold Coast, Eliza & the Delusionals is led by frontwoman Eliza Klatt and has been making waves on its native continent since its inception in early 2015 with a sound that has been likened to that of Catfish & The Bottlemen and Alex Lahey.

Building momentum after the release of its debut EP The Deeper End In 2017, Eliza & The Delusionals has played Bluesfest, Falls Festival and supported artists including Luca Brasi, Ali Barter, City Calm Down, Nothing But Thieves, Dear Seattle, and Tiny Little Houses.

With the career-cementing opening slot for Silversun Pickups now firmly in its back pocket, the band is planning on releasing even more music in 2020 and will continue to spread its indie rock goodness with more dates. Stay tuned!

TOUR DATES w/ Silversun Pickups:
2/4/20 Ventura Theater (Ventura, CA)
2/5/20 Observatory (Santa Ana, CA)
2/7/20 Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)
2/8/20 Fox Theater (Oakland, CA)
2/10/20 House of Blues (Las Vegas, NV)
2/12/20 The Union Event Center (Salt Lake City, UT)
2/13/20 Belly Up (Aspen, CO)
2/14/20 Ogden Theatre (Denver, CO)
2/16/20 Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa, OK)
2/18/20 House of Blues (Houston, TX)
2/19/20 Stubb's BBQ (Austin, TX)
2/20/20 House of Blues (Dallas, TX)
2/22/20 The Fillmore (New Orleans, LA)






