Sheryl Crow & Usher To Perform In New Orleans During Nyre





As previously announced, Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, providing viewers with exclusive performances and interviews leading up to the countdown, plus stunning fleur-de-lis drop at midnight to ring in the New Year. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST on ABC.



"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe.



In addition to Billy Porter hosting live in New Orleans, Ryan Seacrest will continue his reign as host of the primetime festivities for his 15th year and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, joined by newly announced co-host, Lucy Hale.



Additionally, country artist



Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC's live telecast. The big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight (EST) on January 1, 2020.



"We in New Orleans pride ourselves on being both a welcoming city and a world-class destination, which makes us the perfect city to welcome the New Year - and a world-class TV production to showcase our festivities for the world to see," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.



"We are beyond excited to welcome a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning entertainer in Billy Porter as our new host. We want everyone to join us to watch the Fleur de Lis drop and help us usher in a New Year and a new decade."



"The excitement of the new year ahead combined with the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl pageantry come together once again with awesome music and a fireworks extravaganza on the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans," said Mark Romig, President/CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.



"I wish to thank the thousands of hospitality workers and other key stakeholders, including Allstate Sugar Bowl, the City of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Dick Clark Productions for helping make this a very special holiday season in our city."



"We're proud to again join Allstate and other community partners to bring the national spotlight to New Orleans on New Year's Eve," said Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley.



"With performances by



"In Louisiana, we know how to celebrate like nowhere else. New Orleans is a world class destination and we are proud to welcome visitors from around the world as we ring in the New Year on live television for the third straight year during 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.'



This is a great way to highlight New Orleans and Louisiana at a time when people can begin to think of where they may like to travel in the new year. We couldn't afford to pay for the amount of publicity this event brings to Louisiana," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



"On behalf of the New Orleans hospitality industry, we are eager to host the 4th annual Central Time Zone New Year's Rockin Eve countdown in our city. Millions of visitors from around the world visit New Orleans annually, and New Year's Eve has become an event that attracts tens of thousands each year.



This event is a great opportunity for us to showcase the joyous, celebratory spirit of New Year's Eve live from our beloved French Quarter to ABC viewers across the country, and we hope it will inspire them to have a fabulous 2020 as we welcome the world to New Orleans once again," said Stephen Perry, president & CEO of New Orleans & Company.

YouTube is the presenting sponsor of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020."



"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.



The complete lineup airing Tuesday, December 31 on ABC is:

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 1"

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 2"

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST - "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Part 1"

