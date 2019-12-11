Liona Boyd's Christmas Concert Special A Winter Fantasy To Air On PBS WNED





World-renowned classical guitarist, Liona Boyd and her protégé, Andrew Dolson perfectly capture a magical evening in the concert A Winter Fantasy airing at on WNED-TV and several other PBS stations. WNED Airdates are Dec 16th at 10:00pm and Dec 25th at 1am.



Ever since her platinum album, "A Guitar for Christmas," Boyd's music has been part of the holidays. A Winter Fantasy is a one-hour concert film that interweaves beloved traditional pieces, such as "



Recorded in historic Richmond Hill United Church, A Winter Fantasy also features special guest, Grammy nominated flautist Ron Korb, as well as the Chancel Choir of Richmond Hill. Korb adds his acclaimed playing on two pieces, and The Chancel choir joins along with the exuberant Caribbean rhythms of "Christmas Dreams" to close out this special concert.

A Winter Fantasy brings Boyd's unique blend of romantic style and serene classical guitar music to the screen.



A Winter Fantasy, the album is available around the world on iTunes, Spotify and in stores across Canada. The audiobook of Liona's best selling autobiography In My Own Key, read by the author, is also available now on audible.com and audible.ca

