Artist Eli Rose Releases Surprise Holiday Track "Minuit" Out Now





"Minuit" came together after Eli was challenged to write a Christmas song. Talking about the track and rising up to the challenge Eli commented, "At first, I was like 'Ehhhh, I'm not sure, it's hard to write a Holiday-themed song without sounding cheesy and cliché…. BUT being every stubborn, I've decided to reach out to my friends D R M S and Caracol and a few days later we were working on this track that I would describe as "electro-pop-melancholic-nostalgic-and quite sad, but also not totally cheese, but also with enough bells to sound like a Christmas track" and, at the end of the day, I am very happy with this song and I was excited to share this with you."

Eli will be touring throughout the new year starting in January 2020. Details on concerts and tickets can be found below.



Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid urban-influenced Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal



Upcoming Tour Dates:

January 23, 2020 - Gatineau, QC- La Basoche - Gatineau

January 25, 2020 - Lavaltrie, QC - Café culturel de la Chasse-Galerie

Februar 17-19 — Québec, QC — Bourse RIDEAU

February 28, 2020 - Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-Telus

March 13, 2020 - Sorel-Tracy, QC - Salle George-Codling

March 19, 2020 - Montréal, QC - L'Astral

June 4, 2020 - Saint-Jérôme, QC - Théâtre Gilles-Vigneault New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today artist Eli Rose released a surprise holiday song, "Minuit" via Maison Barclay Canada/ Universal Music. The surprise release wraps up a successful 2019 for the French Canadian pop star who released her self-titled album in November, listen to Eli Rose. The lovelorn and melancholic "Minuit" was co-written with former collaborator D R M S and Montreal-based singer songwriter Caracol, and is sure to be a new holiday classic."Minuit" came together after Eli was challenged to write a Christmas song. Talking about the track and rising up to the challenge Eli commented, "At first, I was like 'Ehhhh, I'm not sure, it's hard to write a Holiday-themed song without sounding cheesy and cliché…. BUT being every stubborn, I've decided to reach out to my friends D R M S and Caracol and a few days later we were working on this track that I would describe as "electro-pop-melancholic-nostalgic-and quite sad, but also not totally cheese, but also with enough bells to sound like a Christmas track" and, at the end of the day, I am very happy with this song and I was excited to share this with you."Eli will be touring throughout the new year starting in January 2020. Details on concerts and tickets can be found below.Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid urban-influenced Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal Music Canada]. The 10-song album includes collaborations with Ruffsound (Koriass, Loud, Zaho), DRMS (Ariane Moffatt, Fanny Bloom), Realmind (Loud, Allie X), Banx & Ranx (Sean Paul, Ella Eyre), June Nawakii (Nicki Minaj), Billboard (Britney Spears, Shakira) and Mike Clay (Robotaki, Clay and Friends). A near-decade career prepared her to share such a candid story. She first made waves as one half of Eli et Papillon, releasing the self-titled Eli et Papillon in 2011 and Colorythmie in 2015. During 2016, she attended SOCAN's Kenekt Song Camp where she first linked up with collaborators RUFFSOUND [Dua Lipa, Loud, Zaho], Mike Clay [Clay and Friends], D R M S [Ariane Moffatt] and June Nawakii [Nicki Minaj]. A year later, she independently dropped "Soleil" and bubbled up to the BDS Top 10. Signing to Universal Music Canada's new label Maison Barclay Canada, she dove into creating her proper debut in 2018. She prefaced the album by dropping "Tôt ou tard" and the follow-up single "Carrousel" written in collaboration with Montreal duo Banx & Ranx.Upcoming Tour Dates:January 23, 2020 - Gatineau, QC- La Basoche - GatineauJanuary 25, 2020 - Lavaltrie, QC - Café culturel de la Chasse-GalerieFebruar 17-19 — Québec, QC — Bourse RIDEAUFebruary 28, 2020 - Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-TelusMarch 13, 2020 - Sorel-Tracy, QC - Salle George-CodlingMarch 19, 2020 - Montréal, QC - L'AstralJune 4, 2020 - Saint-Jérôme, QC - Théâtre Gilles-Vigneault



