Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 11/12/2019

Royal Blood Announces 2020 US Headline Tour Dates

Royal Blood Announces 2020 US Headline Tour Dates

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BRIT Award-winning UK rock band Royal Blood return to the road for a 2020 North American headline tour. The tour kicks off on Sunday, May 3rd in Nashville, TN, visits markets across the South and the Midwest, and concludes Thursday, May 14th in Grand Rapids, MI. Bones UK joins as support on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13th.

This marks the group's first stateside headline run of the new year following festival appearances at Epicenter Festival in Concord, NC on May 1st and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA on May 2nd. Known for explosive live performances, make sure to catch the group in this intimate setting.

Formed by Mike Kerr [vocals, bass, keys, piano] and Ben Thatcher [drums] in 2011, Royal Blood emerged as an iconoclastic force in rock. Following the 2014 release of the self-titled Royal Blood, the duo received "Best British Group" at the BRIT Awards, "Best British Newcomer" at the KERRANG! Awards, "Best Live Band" and "Best New Band" at the NME Awards, and more. The group rose from close-quarters gigs into a festival favorite everywhere from Reading and Leeds to Coachella in addition to playing alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, and Metallica, to name a few. The band's 2017 second full-length, How Did We Get So Dark?, earned widespread acclaim with NME claiming, "consider this the sound of modern masters honing their craft." Averaging over 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their total streams near 500 million as of 2019, unprecedented for a rock band.

TOUR DATES:
May 1 Concord, NC Epicenter Festival
May 2 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival
May 3 Nashville, TN Venue TBD
May 6 New Orleans, LA Joy Theatre
May 8 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
May 9 Charleston, SC Music Farm
May 10 Richmond, VA The National
May 11 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
May 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
May 14 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
May 15-17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival






Most read news of the week
Featherborn Releases Debut Single & Video; Song Features Train Former Members & Wallflowers' Jimmy Wallace
Billy Strings Announces 2020 Spring Tour Dates
The National Museum Of African American Music Seeks Submissions Of Creative Artwork From Visual Artists
Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight's Debut Single "Love Separation" Hits Top 40 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts
Little Steven Looks Back On Solo Career And Opens Personal Musical Vault With Rocknroll Rebel - The Early Work Available Now
Rhiannon Giddens, Punch Brothers, Fleet Foxes, "Inside Llewyn Davis" Among "Best Folk Albums Of The 2010s," Per Paste
The Weeknd Scores #1 On Billboard Hot 100: Captures Two Spots In The Hot 100 With "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights"
The Tragically Hip's Official Music Videos To Be Released In Remastered High Definition Video And Hi-Res Audio, Exclusively On Youtube
Indie Rock Outfit Evon Rose Releases 'Something More' Video!
Forbes Announces The World’s Top-Earning Musicians Of 2019
Kelly Clarkson Featured On Kaleb Lee's New Single 'I Dream In Southern'
Arielle Silver Delivers Melancholy Holiday Single "Lonely Time Of Year"
Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies Aged 61 After Long Illness
Brandi Carlile And Dierks Bentley To Headline Shaky Boots Music Festival 2020
William Prince Shines A Light In His New Music Video For "The Spark"




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0326741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0081331729888916 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how