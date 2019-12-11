Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 11/12/2019

Against Me! Announce Spring 2020 US Tour

Against Me! Announce Spring 2020 US Tour

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed American rock band AGAINST ME! have just announced its spring 2020 U.S. tour dates. Touring with support from Stef Chura and kicking off on Wednesday, March 11, the run will begin at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, MA and visit markets such as Portland, ME on March 12, Richmond, VA 0n March 19, Charlotte, NC on March 22, Orlando, FL on March 26, New Orleans, LA on March 29, Athens, GA on April 2, and culminate with an appearance at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4.

The tour announcement comes on the heels on the band's recent 2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs tour, a run that consisted of back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, CA, Toronto, ON, Sayreville, NJ, Boston, MA and Baltimore, MD where they performed their classic albums Searching For A Former Clarity, New Wave, White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues in their entirety on select nights. Tickets for the upcoming 2020 tour go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below along with more information on the band's official website HERE.

Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace recently released a solo LP titled Bought to Rot via Bloodshot Records with the Devouring Mothers, a band she formed with Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Hudson who is the bassist for the trio and owner of Rancho Recordo in rural Michigan. An album that has received praise from The Associated Press, NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and many more, Bought to Rot is a record scorched with honesty across its 14 tracks, unapologetically confessional, capturing many moments snipped from Grace's life and stitched together in song. As a complete body of work, the album stands as the most musically diverse collection of songs Grace has written to date, and is what she affectionately calls her "Scorpio" record - redolent in sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll.

Remaining busy and constantly writing new music, the members of Against Me! - Laura Jane Grace (lead vocals/guitar), James Bowman (lead guitar/vocals), Andrew Seward (bass) and Atom Willard (drums) - are currently working on the follow up to the band's acclaimed 2016 album, Shape Shift With Me. More information on the new album will follow in 2020.
Against Me! will be making the following appearances during December 2019 and March/April of 2020. Dates below.

DECEMBER 2019
13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks ^
29 - Austin, TX - Mohawk ^
31 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall ^

MARCH 2020
11 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts ^
12 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall ^
13 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met ^
14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^
17 - State College, PA - Re//Bar ^
18 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^
19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry ^
20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ^
21 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^
22 - Charlotte, NC -The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte
24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ^
25 - St. Augustine, FL - Backyard Stage at St. Aug. ^
26 - Orlando, FL - The Social ^
27 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar ^
28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall ^
29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA ^
31 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall ^

APRIL 2020
01 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^
02 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^
04 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival *
^ - Stef Chura supporting
* - Against Me! only






Most read news of the week
Featherborn Releases Debut Single & Video; Song Features Train Former Members & Wallflowers' Jimmy Wallace
Billy Strings Announces 2020 Spring Tour Dates
The National Museum Of African American Music Seeks Submissions Of Creative Artwork From Visual Artists
Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight's Debut Single "Love Separation" Hits Top 40 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts
Little Steven Looks Back On Solo Career And Opens Personal Musical Vault With Rocknroll Rebel - The Early Work Available Now
Rhiannon Giddens, Punch Brothers, Fleet Foxes, "Inside Llewyn Davis" Among "Best Folk Albums Of The 2010s," Per Paste
The Weeknd Scores #1 On Billboard Hot 100: Captures Two Spots In The Hot 100 With "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights"
The Tragically Hip's Official Music Videos To Be Released In Remastered High Definition Video And Hi-Res Audio, Exclusively On Youtube
Indie Rock Outfit Evon Rose Releases 'Something More' Video!
Forbes Announces The World’s Top-Earning Musicians Of 2019
Kelly Clarkson Featured On Kaleb Lee's New Single 'I Dream In Southern'
Arielle Silver Delivers Melancholy Holiday Single "Lonely Time Of Year"
Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies Aged 61 After Long Illness
Brandi Carlile And Dierks Bentley To Headline Shaky Boots Music Festival 2020
William Prince Shines A Light In His New Music Video For "The Spark"




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0284860 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063381195068359 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how