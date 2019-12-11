Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 11/12/2019

New Christmas Single And After NAMM JAMM Concert From Smooth Jazz Label Innervision Records

New Christmas Single And After NAMM JAMM Concert From Smooth Jazz Label Innervision Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we close out 2019, Innervision Records is excited to announce a new holiday track and a few recent singles that are currently charting at radio. The new single from Saxophonist Will Donato "Renaissance Christmas" is the featured track from his forthcoming Christmas album "Renaissance Christmas." Donato is also reunited with label mate and guitarist for legendary reggae titan Maxi Priest, JJ Sansaverino on Sansaverino's "The Groove Messenger".

Several other releases continue to work their way on to or up the radio charts including "Take It To The Rink" - from chart-topping flutist Kim Scott, and a bevy of releases by guitarists including "Fall For You" from chart-topping artist Blake Aaron, dee Brown's "Smooth Talk," "Get Your Django On" by Craig Sharmat and Keith Andrew "It's a Party".

Innervision Records is also excited to announce that they will be moving their Innervision Records After NAMM JAMM annual concert that follows the famous NAMM convention in Anaheim, CA. The new venue - THE 5IFTH is a beautiful rooftop restaurant and venue just steps away from the NAMM convention and directly across the street from Disneyland. The NAMM convention is a music industry-only event that receives over 100,000 attendees over its 4-day run at the Anaheim Convention Center. The 7th annual Innervision Records After NAMM JAMM will occur on Sunday evening January 19th, 2020.
"We're really excited to have our 7th annual After NAMM JAMM at the 5IFTH." Says Innervision Records GM Steve Belkin. "When we were presented with this opportunity we jumped at the chance to develop a new relationship with the great folks at the 5IFTH. We think that both artists and fans will really enjoy the new location, the great food, and an incredible rooftop view looking out over Disneyland."






