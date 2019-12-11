Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 11/12/2019

Sweet Pill Releases "Miss This/Tell Me"

Sweet Pill Releases "Miss This/Tell Me"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a name like Sweet Pill, it's assumed any output showcases how the rush of lived experience clashes with hard lessons. You'd also be right to guess this Philadelphia-via-Glassboro five-piece crafts arrangements that are both sugary and spidery, leaving infectious earworms to fester long after frenetic percussion and limber guitars leave behind a smoky trail. By combining the caffeinated acrobatics of fourth-wave emo with the high stakes of 2000s pop-punk and indie-rock, Sweet Pill has mellowed an approach to what could be otherwise labeled cloying and overstaying its welcome. It's time to get lost in what's here instead.

Lost in It, Sweet Pill's debut EP was entirely self-produced and self-made, and made enough of a splash to land the young outfit SXSW slots and an East Coast following. This offering is tailor-made for Zayna Youssef's prismatic vocal range, through which she soars defiantly away from naysayers ("Nephew") but also searches for acceptance ("'Til It's Gone"). Her bandmates color in this push and pull, littering the struggle with Chris Kearney's erratic drums ("Best of Me") and glittering, danceable bridges ("Doubt").

Sweet Pill returns with two brand new songs, "Miss This" and "Tell Me," which marks their debut with Know Hope Records. These new tracks, engineered and produced by Eric McNelis at The Gradwell House, show off the distinct differences between surrendering control and controlling how or if you surrender anything at all. Sweet Pill enjoys hanging in the balance between autonomy and adversity - it's where their gymnastic indie goes down smoothest. - James Cassar

https://www.facebook.com/SweetPillBand/
https://www.instagram.com/sweetpilll/
https://twitter.com/sweetpilll
www.knowhoperecords.com






Most read news of the week
Featherborn Releases Debut Single & Video; Song Features Train Former Members & Wallflowers' Jimmy Wallace
Billy Strings Announces 2020 Spring Tour Dates
The National Museum Of African American Music Seeks Submissions Of Creative Artwork From Visual Artists
Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight's Debut Single "Love Separation" Hits Top 40 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts
Little Steven Looks Back On Solo Career And Opens Personal Musical Vault With Rocknroll Rebel - The Early Work Available Now
Rhiannon Giddens, Punch Brothers, Fleet Foxes, "Inside Llewyn Davis" Among "Best Folk Albums Of The 2010s," Per Paste
The Weeknd Scores #1 On Billboard Hot 100: Captures Two Spots In The Hot 100 With "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights"
Indie Rock Outfit Evon Rose Releases 'Something More' Video!
Forbes Announces The World’s Top-Earning Musicians Of 2019
Kelly Clarkson Featured On Kaleb Lee's New Single 'I Dream In Southern'
Arielle Silver Delivers Melancholy Holiday Single "Lonely Time Of Year"
Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies Aged 61 After Long Illness
Brandi Carlile And Dierks Bentley To Headline Shaky Boots Music Festival 2020
William Prince Shines A Light In His New Music Video For "The Spark"
Nominees For 10th Annual Harpa Nordic Film Composer Awards Announced




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0340450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0078971385955811 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how