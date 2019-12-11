



For more information on Jimmy D Robinson Inc International Art Brokerage Firm visit ARTNET. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "I can't help but fall in love with so many gifted artistes and their creative endeavors. Art Basel is my Christmas!"The iconic Art Basel Miami scene continues to thrive with the support of zealous art aficionados like the inimitable Jimmy D Robinson, who is currently on the hunt for exquisite paintings by Monet, Picasso, and Basquiat works. While more and more celebrities and connoisseurs attend the annual art fair each year, "Million Dollar Art Broker" Jimmy D Robinson, has been a mainstay attendee since the event's inception. This year stood no different as Art Basel 2019's organizers welcomed super broker Jimmy D Robinson, donning designer Christian Louboutin, with his art apprentice and Miami Beach "it boy," Christian J. Perez by his side.Robinson states, "This year I am shopping for a few very well-known buyers and they are very specific about what they want to buy. On my hunt down list are works from Monet, Picasso and Basquiat. Art Basel is a lot of fun, but it is my job to be here and I do take it all quite seriously."A master of the art of charm, Robinson knows how to enter a room and turn heads, quickly making the paparazzi take notice. (View the Getty Images photos here.) Always searching for talented proliferating artists and powerful art pieces to broker deals with, Jimmy D Robinson is a true tastemaker. Eager artisan ears were drawn to him and focused in on what he was saying as he perused this year's exhibition. Robinson's critiques are golden!"I adore coming out for Art Basel Miami every year. Viewing all of the remarkable works from new and established artists is always so invigorating," states Jimmy D Robinson, president of Jimmy D Robinson, Inc. International Art Brokerage Firm. "I can't help but fall in love with so many gifted artistes and their creative endeavors. Art Basel is my Christmas!"Jimmy D Robinson and Christian J. Perez were also joined by fellow art lovers Thomas Donall, the owner of the world-famous Palace Bar in Miami Beach, FL and his sister Julle Donall. Together, the arty faction meandered their way through the Art Basel festivities, scoping out extraordinary art installations. Robinson and Perez were also spotted posing for photos with notable attendees Grace Nkem, Kamelia Katebi, Mojdeh Bahamian, and Mark Foley. (View the photos here.)Aside from being a bequeathed art dealer, Jimmy D. Robinson, a native of West Palm Beach, FL, is also an articulate contemporary poet, lyricist, and producer. Robinson has been converting his 14 published books of modern poetry into songs with teams of exceptional musicians for more than ten years. His work with celebrity DJs and artists Melba Moore, Carol Jiani, and the Grammy winning group A Flock of Seagulls, has earned him several Billboard and Music Week chart hits, with play at clubs and radio stations around the world. Robinson's poetry expresses the human condition—loneliness, love, anxiety, fear, lust, desperation, and hope. When compounded and contrasted with music and vocal expression, the poetic art captivates the listener and opens a new dimension of comprehension.Robinson recently forayed into the area of chill down-tempo music featuring his modern poetic verse. To his credit, Robinson has amassed a multitude of Billboard and Music Week charting songs. Robinson also makes vocal appearances on the poetic songs alongside his recording artists. Jimmy D Robinson personally curates all of Mind Juice Records and J Music Group's recordings himself, utilizing his modern poetic art.For more information on Jimmy D Robinson Inc International Art Brokerage Firm visit ARTNET.



