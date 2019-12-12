Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates With Special Guest Marilyn Manson!





Tickets for



All previously purchased tickets from Ticketmaster® will be honored for the new event date. Due to the new seating chart for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, current ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster® and offered tickets in a comparable location. The customer is then given the option to accept the tickets or be given a full refund. If tickets were previously purchased at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, customers must visit the box office in person for either a refund or comparable exchange.

For more information visit Summerfest.com



OZZY OSBOURNE and MARILYN MANSON 2020 North

Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Pavilion

Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Amphitheater

Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium

Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre

Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison

Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel

Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center

Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena



WHERE:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Ozzy Osbourne relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, including his show July 1st at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest, he will be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson. Ozzy Osbourne was originally scheduled to perform during Summerfest 2019, but had to postpone his tour, due to health issues.Tickets for Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1, 2020 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will go back on sale Friday, December 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest. Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.All previously purchased tickets from Ticketmaster® will be honored for the new event date. Due to the new seating chart for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, current ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster® and offered tickets in a comparable location. The customer is then given the option to accept the tickets or be given a full refund. If tickets were previously purchased at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, customers must visit the box office in person for either a refund or comparable exchange.For more information visit Summerfest.comOZZY OSBOURNE and MARILYN MANSON 2020 North America tour dates are below:Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaFri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T CenterSun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit UnionTue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC PavilionThu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend AmphitheaterSat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park StadiumThu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank PavilionSat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront PavilionTue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell CentreThu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario CentreSat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaMon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden ArenaWed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino AmphitheaterFri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint CenterSun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo ArenaWed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI SummerfestFri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterTue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers PlaceThu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers ArenaSat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma DomeWed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda CenterFri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 CenterThu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin PavilionSat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline AmphitheatreWed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreFri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden ArenaWHERE:American Family Insurance Amphitheater



