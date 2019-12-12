Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 12/12/2019

Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates With Special Guest Marilyn Manson!

Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates With Special Guest Marilyn Manson!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Ozzy Osbourne relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, including his show July 1st at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest, he will be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson. Ozzy Osbourne was originally scheduled to perform during Summerfest 2019, but had to postpone his tour, due to health issues.

Tickets for Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1, 2020 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will go back on sale Friday, December 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest. Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

All previously purchased tickets from Ticketmaster® will be honored for the new event date. Due to the new seating chart for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, current ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster® and offered tickets in a comparable location. The customer is then given the option to accept the tickets or be given a full refund. If tickets were previously purchased at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, customers must visit the box office in person for either a refund or comparable exchange.
For more information visit Summerfest.com

OZZY OSBOURNE and MARILYN MANSON 2020 North America tour dates are below:
Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Pavilion
Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Amphitheater
Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena

WHERE:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater






Most read news of the week
The National Museum Of African American Music Seeks Submissions Of Creative Artwork From Visual Artists
UMe Rings In The Holiday Season With Essential Christmas Music Releases & Newly-Created Music Videos For Iconic Yuletide Classics
Amazon Music Captures The Making Of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" In New Mini-Documentary
Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight's Debut Single "Love Separation" Hits Top 40 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts
Gruv Gear Integrates Lost-And-Found Tech In Musician Travel Bags
Napster And Super Hi-Fi Announces Partnership To Create Distinctive, Personalized Music Listening Experiences
Anne With An "E" - Original Music From The Cbc & Netflix Series By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Signs Agreement For Worldwide Jimi Hendrix Merchandising Rights
Rhiannon Giddens, Punch Brothers, Fleet Foxes, "Inside Llewyn Davis" Among "Best Folk Albums Of The 2010s," Per Paste
The Weeknd Scores #1 On Billboard Hot 100: Captures Two Spots In The Hot 100 With "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights"
BBC Music Sound Of 2020 Longlist Revealed
Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies Aged 61 After Long Illness
Brandi Carlile And Dierks Bentley To Headline Shaky Boots Music Festival 2020
William Prince Shines A Light In His New Music Video For "The Spark"
Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Agreement With Def Leppard




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0371039 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0081710815429688 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how