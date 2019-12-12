Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates With Special Guest Marilyn Manson!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
When Ozzy Osbourne
relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, including his show July 1st at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest, he will be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson. Ozzy Osbourne
was originally scheduled to perform during Summerfest 2019, but had to postpone his tour, due to health issues.
Tickets for Ozzy Osbourne
with special guest Marilyn Manson
on July 1, 2020 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will go back on sale Friday, December 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest. Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.
All previously purchased tickets from Ticketmaster® will be honored for the new event date. Due to the new seating chart for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, current ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster® and offered tickets in a comparable location. The customer is then given the option to accept the tickets or be given a full refund. If tickets were previously purchased at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, customers must visit the box office in person for either a refund or comparable exchange.
OZZY OSBOURNE and MARILYN MANSON 2020 North America
tour dates are below:
Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Pavilion
Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Amphitheater
Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square
Garden Arena
Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy
Center
Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena
