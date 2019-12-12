Wristmeetrazor Announce 2020 Tour Dates!



About the tour, vocalist/bassist Justin Fornof comments -

"We've wanted to tour with Foreign Hands since we started being really active, us both playing LDB seemed like the perfect opportunity to turn this into a reality."

The week long outing will see the band begin in Upton, MA, bringing their brand of manic and frenzied metalcore to New Haven, Oakdale, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Cincinatti - with a final destination at LDB Fest in Louisville, KY.

Misery Never Forgets was released January 2019 to critical acclaim via Prosthetic Records.



January 31 - Upton, MA - Upton VFW

February 1 - New Haven, CT - The State House

February 2 - Oakdale, NY - Shakers Pub

February 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Creep Records

February 4 - Baltimore, MD - Shamrock Inn

February 5 - Cincinatti, OH - Northside Yacht Club

