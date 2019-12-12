Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 12/12/2019

Wristmeetrazor Announce 2020 Tour Dates!

Wristmeetrazor Announce 2020 Tour Dates!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Still riding high on the bands 2019 full-length debut release of Misery Never Forgets and two blowout singles released over Halloween, WRISTMEETRAZOR announce a week of tour dates for early 2020 alongside hardcore band, Foreign Hands.
About the tour, vocalist/bassist Justin Fornof comments -
"We've wanted to tour with Foreign Hands since we started being really active, us both playing LDB seemed like the perfect opportunity to turn this into a reality."
The week long outing will see the band begin in Upton, MA, bringing their brand of manic and frenzied metalcore to New Haven, Oakdale, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Cincinatti - with a final destination at LDB Fest in Louisville, KY.
Misery Never Forgets was released January 2019 to critical acclaim via Prosthetic Records.

January 31 - Upton, MA - Upton VFW
February 1 - New Haven, CT - The State House
February 2 - Oakdale, NY - Shakers Pub
February 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Creep Records
February 4 - Baltimore, MD - Shamrock Inn
February 5 - Cincinatti, OH - Northside Yacht Club
February 7 - Louisville, KY - LDB FEST






Most read news of the week
The National Museum Of African American Music Seeks Submissions Of Creative Artwork From Visual Artists
UMe Rings In The Holiday Season With Essential Christmas Music Releases & Newly-Created Music Videos For Iconic Yuletide Classics
Amazon Music Captures The Making Of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" In New Mini-Documentary
Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight's Debut Single "Love Separation" Hits Top 40 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts
Gruv Gear Integrates Lost-And-Found Tech In Musician Travel Bags
Napster And Super Hi-Fi Announces Partnership To Create Distinctive, Personalized Music Listening Experiences
Anne With An "E" - Original Music From The Cbc & Netflix Series By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Signs Agreement For Worldwide Jimi Hendrix Merchandising Rights
Rhiannon Giddens, Punch Brothers, Fleet Foxes, "Inside Llewyn Davis" Among "Best Folk Albums Of The 2010s," Per Paste
The Weeknd Scores #1 On Billboard Hot 100: Captures Two Spots In The Hot 100 With "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights"
BBC Music Sound Of 2020 Longlist Revealed
Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dies Aged 61 After Long Illness
Brandi Carlile And Dierks Bentley To Headline Shaky Boots Music Festival 2020
William Prince Shines A Light In His New Music Video For "The Spark"
Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Agreement With Def Leppard




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0334661 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0064141750335693 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how