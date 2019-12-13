Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 13/12/2019

Marc E. Bassy Releases New Music Video For 'NASCAR'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bay Area singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy returns with a passionate new music video for his track 'NASCAR', out today. Released earlier this year off his album PMD, 'NASCAR' is an emotionally-rich track that reveals Bassy's more vulnerable side of songwriting, showcasing his expansive talents.

In the music video directed by Bobby Hanaford, 'NASCAR' opens with an emotional monologue from A24 Florida Project's Bria Vinaite and follows the heart-rending love story between Bria and Bassy. With lyrics pointing to a "classic American love story", the couple is seen going through the highs and lows of their relationship which ends in heartbreak.

When speaking on his inspiration behind the video, Bassy said: "The NASCAR video was about using the idea of running away - the car is just a symbol for that escape. Bria starred in my favorite film of the last few years so it was an honor to have her be a part of it!"

San Francisco born singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy has been captivating the music industry for the past decade. His 2017 debut album Gossip Columns broke him into the scene with platinum single 'You & Me' featuring fellow Bay Area native G-Eazy which has been streamed over 300 million times on Spotify. His musical prowess has landed him in studios with peers across genres such as Kehlani, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfield as well as launched his own label New Gold Medal.






