Joep Beving's Henosis Gets Deluxe Reissue





Henosis, the grand and sprawling final volume in Beving's trilogy of albums, was released earlier this year. It represents the apogee of his talent and Deutsche Grammophon/Universal Music, are delighted to announce a new digital deluxe version, complete with four brand-new solo piano tracks. Due for release on 17 January, the deluxe package sees "Klangfall", "Orvonton", "Sol and Luna" and "Shepherd" stripped down to just the warm, intimate sound of Beving's beloved Schimmel piano, a process that reveals further beauty and the sheer depth of his compositional talent.



The announcement caps a stellar year for the composer, and for Henosis in particular. Having toured extensively all over the globe, as well as appearing at numerous prestigious festivals, he gave a triumphant homecoming show at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, leaving the stage to a standing ovation. Beving will perform music from Henosis on tour next year in North



Beving was also recently announced as the winner of an Edison Award - an annual prize recognising outstanding achievement in the music industry - in the Neoclassical category. The jury praised Henosis as the "most exciting and most versatile album" of his career so far, an "intense listening experience" that marked a "step forward" in his sound.



Such acclaim has been mirrored by public reaction: a top performer in contemporary classical streaming charts, the elegant, wistful "Unus Mundus" was selected earlier this year by Spotify for its Peaceful Piano playlist, reaching over 5 million followers. Demand for his previous work remains strong, with Deutsche Grammophon having also reprinted his 2017 album Prehension - the second part of the trilogy - on vinyl last June.



Beving started composing in 2014 to battle his own growing sense of alienation, in the hope that his music would resonate with people and help us understand how interconnected we are. "We're all part of one thing," he says. "And so we need to love ourselves, each other and this world we inhabit. Establishing connections as humans makes our species stronger." Henosis does this and more; it represents a journey into the vastness of the cosmos, drifting ever higher until you forget you "are". No body, no ego.



With this new deluxe version, Beving hopes more will join him on his journey, celebrating not just life in all its glory but the communal aspect of music and its ability to unite us. His trilogy may be complete, but the power of his music to touch us all remains as strong as ever.

joepbeving.com

joepbeving.com/concerts/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joep Beving has enjoyed almost unprecedented success in the contemporary classical music world, with nearly 300 million streams on Spotify, 2017's critically acclaimed Prehension now certified Gold, and sold-out shows across the world from the Sydney Opera House to the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal and the Bravo stage at Lowlands 2019. And to discover the majesty of his music, you simply have to immerse yourself in the rich sonic worlds he creates.Henosis, the grand and sprawling final volume in Beving's trilogy of albums, was released earlier this year. It represents the apogee of his talent and Deutsche Grammophon/Universal Music, are delighted to announce a new digital deluxe version, complete with four brand-new solo piano tracks. Due for release on 17 January, the deluxe package sees "Klangfall", "Orvonton", "Sol and Luna" and "Shepherd" stripped down to just the warm, intimate sound of Beving's beloved Schimmel piano, a process that reveals further beauty and the sheer depth of his compositional talent.The announcement caps a stellar year for the composer, and for Henosis in particular. Having toured extensively all over the globe, as well as appearing at numerous prestigious festivals, he gave a triumphant homecoming show at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, leaving the stage to a standing ovation. Beving will perform music from Henosis on tour next year in North America (February) and Australia (March), before giving further concerts in Europe.Beving was also recently announced as the winner of an Edison Award - an annual prize recognising outstanding achievement in the music industry - in the Neoclassical category. The jury praised Henosis as the "most exciting and most versatile album" of his career so far, an "intense listening experience" that marked a "step forward" in his sound.Such acclaim has been mirrored by public reaction: a top performer in contemporary classical streaming charts, the elegant, wistful "Unus Mundus" was selected earlier this year by Spotify for its Peaceful Piano playlist, reaching over 5 million followers. Demand for his previous work remains strong, with Deutsche Grammophon having also reprinted his 2017 album Prehension - the second part of the trilogy - on vinyl last June.Beving started composing in 2014 to battle his own growing sense of alienation, in the hope that his music would resonate with people and help us understand how interconnected we are. "We're all part of one thing," he says. "And so we need to love ourselves, each other and this world we inhabit. Establishing connections as humans makes our species stronger." Henosis does this and more; it represents a journey into the vastness of the cosmos, drifting ever higher until you forget you "are". No body, no ego.With this new deluxe version, Beving hopes more will join him on his journey, celebrating not just life in all its glory but the communal aspect of music and its ability to unite us. His trilogy may be complete, but the power of his music to touch us all remains as strong as ever.joepbeving.comjoepbeving.com/concerts/



