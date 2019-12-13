Sons Of Apollo Launch Video For 'Fall To Ascend; Second Single From 'MMXX'





Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), 'MMXX' will be released on January 17, 2020 via InsideOutMusic/Sony as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats.



Today they launch the Christian Rios-directed video for the albums second single 'Fall To Ascend'.



The bands video for 'Goodbye Divinity' reached over 1.5 million plays in just over two weeks. Watch it now here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZlyaCqqZ0A



Pre-orders are available from today, with digital pre-orders on iTunes & Amazon receiving an immediate download of "Goodbye Divinity" and "Fall To Ascend." Pre-order now here: https://soa.lnk.to/MMXX



"Stylistically, we have followed the same path as the debut," outlines drummer Mike Portnoy. "But we feel that it has come out stronger, simply because we know one another better.PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY was the first time the five of us had worked together, so there was bound to be an air of experimentation happening. Now, we can draw on having the experience not only of recording that album, but also of touring together a lot. And now there is clearly a lot more obvious chemistry going on."



"We did 83 shows on the last tour," adds keyboardist Derek Sherinian. "And it was so worthwhile, because we came out of it with a stronger bond, and that is certainly reflected in what we wrote."



The writing process began at the start of the year, as Portnoy, Sherinian and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal got together. "The three of us were at my home studio in Pennsylvania," explains Portnoy. "And it took about three weeks to get all the music written. That was a very smooth process. The last time, it certainly must have felt a little weird for Bumblefoot to be writing with Derek and me, because we were strangers to him. Now, we know one another better and that helped things push along."



"Because we all have our home studios, it meant everyone could record there as and when they had opportunity," continues Sherinian. "We all had the luxury of being able to take our time to get all the parts done, which was a huge help in the way the album's come out. I suppose in all, it took about eight months to record everything."



There are eight tracks on MMXX, with variations in length totalling 60 minutes. "The final song is 'New World Today,' which is 16 minutes long," says Portnoy. "This one has elements similar to 'Opus Maximus' and 'Labyrinth' on the previous album. It has some insane, brilliant instrumental moments, which I am sure the fans will love."



"We wanted to do something epic here, as we did with 'Opus Maximus' last time around," adds Sherinian. "You have to remember that Mike and I come from



Here's the track listing for MMXX:

1. Goodbye Divinity (7:16)

2. Wither To

3. Asphyxiation (5:09)

4. Desolate July (6:11)

5. King Of Delusion (8:49)

6. Fall To Ascend (5:07)

7. Resurrection Day (5:51)

8. New World Today (16:38)

The album title was inspired by a simple chronological fact. "This will be released in mid-January 2020," says Portnoy. "That means it will be one of the first releases in what is a new decade. So I came up with the idea of calling it '2020,' except having it written in the Latin form of 'MMXX.'" And the album's artwork has been created by



"Each member of this band has their own signature sound on their instrument," adds Sherinian. "And when you put all of this together what you get is a wonderful five-headed beast. It makes this a sonically special band, which is definitely what comes across on MMXX. You can hear odd time signatures and amazingly crazy performances here. Overall, we've been satisfyingly more adventurous this time than we were before, and I know people are sure to love what we've done."



In touring news, the band's headlining "MMXX World Tour" will launch January 23 in Sacramento, CA and will take them around the world throughout the new year. They have also just announced European tour dates for March 2020, as well as South American dates for April 2020.



North

Thu 1/23 Sacramento, CA Crest Theater

Fri 1/24 Pomona, CA The Glass House (https://bit.ly/2H8kNxY)

Sat 1/25 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy (https://bit.ly/2H8aLNb)

Sun 1/26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore (https://bit.ly/31FYAPj)

Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The

Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater (https://bit.ly/2Z5QC4s)

Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater (https://bit.ly/30igOGu)

Sat 2/1

Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club (https://bit.ly/2Z8OuJ8)

Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE.

Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (https://bit.ly/2N2rMMx)

Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater (https://livemu.sc/2KHNN1r)

Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak (https://bit.ly/2TLMy4w)

Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC (https://bit.ly/31MKyM7)

Europe 2020



Sat 2/29 Karlsruhe, Germany Rock Shop

Mon 3/2 Drammen, Norway Union Scene

Tue 3/3 Gothenburg, Sweden Traedgarn

Thu 3/5 Kyiv, Ukraine N.A.U Theatre

Sat 3/7 Moscow, Russia RED

Sun 3/8 St Petersburg, Russia Aurora

Tue 3/10 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7

Wed 3/11 Milan, Italy Live Club

Sat 3/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2

Sun 3/15 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

Tue 3/17 Marseille, France Cepac Silo

Wed 3/18 Paris, France Machine du Moulin Rouge

Thu 3/19 London, U.K. Islington Assembly Hall

Fri 3/21 Eindhoven, Netherlands Prognosis Festival

Sun 3/22 Show Brno, Czech Republic Sono

Tue 3/24 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum

Wed 3/25 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra

South

Sat 4/18 São Paulo, Brazil Tom Brasil

Sun 4/19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Circo Voador

Tues 4/21 Santiago, Chile Blondie

Thu 4/23 Buenos Aires, Argentina Teatro Flores

SONS OF APOLLO have certainly enriched the music sphere since their formation in 2017. It says much that the huge talent involved immediately combined with a cohesive and recognizable individual stance on their #1 debut album, PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, acknowledged as one of the finest releases in '17. Praised by Loudwire as an "...impressive debut disc," it was released October 20, 2017 via InsideOutMusic/Sony. It debuted on Billboard's "Heatseeker" chart at #1, as well as at #10 on the "Rock Chart," and #33 on the "Top Current Albums" chart.



PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY picked up rave reviews upon its release, and got them a nomination at the Progressive Music Awards 2018 for Best International Band:



"Fuck the term 'supergroup', that's not what this is about. SONS OF APOLLO are simply a group that are super." - Classic Rock



"PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY is fierce, loud, bewildering, brilliantly performed and monstrously entertaining." - Prog Magazine



"…PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, truly lives and dies by the instrumentation, which by all involved is next level…At first listen you would be remiss not to draw comparisons from previous works of all involved, though SONS OF APOLLO is not defined by past triumphs. Rather, they represent the bridging of common attractions, with the end result being an album that is fresh and daring." - Outburn



SONS OF APOLLO online:

www.sonsofapollo.com

www.facebook.com/SonsOfApollo1

www.Twitter.com/SonsOfApollo1

www.instagram.com/sonsofapollo1

INSIDEOUTMUSIC ONLINE:

www.insideoutmusic.com

www.youtube.com/InsideOutMusicTV

www.facebook.com/InsideOutMusic

www.twitter.com/insideouteu

