Christina Aguilera, Maroon 5, Journey & Lady Gaga Raises A Glass To 2020 With Glamorous New Year's Eve Events!

To raise a glass in Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saying goodbye to another year, Las Vegas visitors can give 2019 a proper farewell with exciting New Year's Eve events. The Strip and Downtown Las Vegas will ring in 2020 with astounding entertainment, pyrotechnic displays, mouthwatering culinary offerings and much more.Raise a Glass with the Stars Christina Aguilera will have guests saying "come on over" as she wraps up this leg of her "Christina Aguilera: The Xperience" residency at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with four shows on New Year's Eve weekend Dec. 27-28 and 30-31. Join the chanteuse for a special countdown to midnight at the Dec. 31 show.One of the world's greatest rock bands - Journey - will bring the crowd inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to their feet with four shows on New Year's Eve weekend Dec. 27-28 and 30-31.Celebrate with Lady Gaga as she puts on three shows New Year's Eve weekend at Park Theater inside Park MGM. The superstar will perform her famous pop hits during LADY GAGA ENIGMA Dec. 28 and 30. And close out the decade in style on Dec. 31 at LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO with stripped-down versions of those hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook. Maroon 5 will bring their annual New Year's Eve shows back to Mandalay Bay Events Center for the ninth consecutive year, Dec. 30 and 31.Jam out with rock band The Offspring at the Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Dec. 30 and close out the year with an intimate performance by Puerto Rican superstar OZUNA on Dec. 31.Straight up ring in the new year with Paula Abdul as she performs her greatest hits at the Flamingo Las Vegas on Dec. 31.Guests looking to slay the remaining hours of 2019 can join multi-platinum artist LIZZO as she bring her captivating performance to The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dec. 31.Say adieu to 2019 with pop rock band Third Eye Blind at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino also on Dec. 31.American reggae and dub band Stick Figure will ring in 2020 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas with a New Year's Eve performance on Dec. 31.Leave it all on the Dance FloorDrai's Nightclub at The Cromwell will host a star-studded, four-day celebration to ring in 2020 from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, with performances from artists Trey Songz (Dec. 28), Meek Mill (Dec. 29), Gucci Mane (Dec. 30) and Future on New Year's Eve.Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel and Casino will celebrate New Year's Eve weekend in style with five days of stellar performances by DJ Shift (Dec. 27), Fergie DJ (Dec. 28), rapper DMX (Dec. 29), TIËSTO (Dec. 30) and Steve Aoki bringing it home on Dec. 31.GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Drake continues his partnership with XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas with a New Year's weekend performance Dec. 30.Chart-topping DJ duo The Chainsmokers will kick off the 2020 countdown on Dec. 31 at XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas with hits like "Call You Mine" and "Something Just Like This."Rapper and songwriter Tyga will light up the JEWEL Nightclub stage inside ARIA Resort and Casino on Dec. 31 for a rousing night of dancing to number one hits.Celebrate with electronic dance music sensation Calvin Harris at Omnia Nightclub inside Caesars Palace on New Year's Eve for an unforgettable celebration as he spins his greatest hits into 2020.Lil Jon will have the whole club screaming "yeah!" as he closes out 2019 at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Mustard will ring in the new year on Dec. 31 at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with complimentary champagne at midnight for all.Keeping the party going, TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas will host a special performance by iconic rap artist NAS on New Year's Eve.Shut down the old and ring in the new on Dec. 31 with the sounds of T-Pain at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.Elevated CelebrationsVisitors will be dazzled when the clock strikes midnight as fireworks paint the Las Vegas sky in a spectacular show of vibrant colors. Creating a spectacular backdrop for revelers, the pyrotechnic display is coordinated from seven locations along the Strip as well as live music and an onstage pyrotechnic celebration at midnight on the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.The LINQ Las Vegas will offer two incredible ways to view the fireworks as 2019 comes to a close. The High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, will offer some of the best views of Las Vegas, as well as three "Ring in the Roaring 2020s" packages, two of which include a pre-party with an in-cabin open bar, appetizers, live entertainment and midnight toast. Or revelers can choose to party with a front row seat of the display on the Fly LINQ Zipline launch deck, along with a post fireworks show zipline ride.The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host a fabulous VIP New Year's Eve party for guests to skate into 2020. Surrounded by breathtaking views overlooking the Strip, this outdoor soiree includes an open bar with seasonal libations, live entertainment and interactive photo stations to capture the magic of the new year.Party in the heart of the Strip on the New York-New York Hotel & Casino's Brooklyn Bridge during the annual Bridge Bash. Guests can enjoy entertainment in the form of a live DJ as well as drinks, drinks, and more drinks at the open bar, along with phenomenal views of the fireworks.Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will rock into the new year with prime views of the fireworks, bottomless drinks, live entertainment and a festive patio party.Sundance Helicopters will take guests to new heights with the Fireworks Spectacular Tour. Partygoers will be picked up from their hotel by stretch limousine before taking flight over Las Vegas Boulevard, where they will enjoy unparalleled views of the celebration throughout the valley.BEER PARK and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas will welcome 2020 with a massive rooftop party featuring an open bar and front row views of the Strip-side fireworks show.The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod offers partygoers two unique club-style atmospheres - the "108 Party in the Sky" and the "107 SkyLounge Celebration." At the "108 Party in the Sky" on the 108th floor Indoor Observation Deck, guests can mingle and dance to live DJs and go-go dancers, while enjoying the unlimited three-hour, premium open bar. Specialty drinks, martini luges, award-winning chef's specialty food stations and a champagne toast at midnight will also be offered during the dazzling celebration. At the "107 SkyLounge Celebration" partiers will enjoy an incredible view for the world-famous New Year's Eve Fireworks Show on the Strip, while imbibing in a two-hour open bar and dancing into 2020 with DJ beats all night long.Fremont Street Experience invites partygoers to forget all inhibitions and celebrate the arrival of 2020 during America's Party Downtown, the highly anticipated New Year's Eve extravaganza featuring non-stop live entertainment from 12 bands, a jaw-dropping display of onstage pyrotechnics and more. Guests can experience the mind-blowing energy of Downtown Las Vegas and countdown to the official debut of Fremont Street Experience's renovation of the 1,367-foot-long Viva Vision canopy, the world's largest single video screen.Indulge in World-Class CuisineThe Mayfair Supper Club, the newest restaurant concept debuting New Year's Eve at Bellagio Resort & Casino, will serve two special prix-fixe menus for guests ringing in 2020. Diners are encouraged to stay after their seating to enjoy the show and party - set to one of the world's most iconic backdrops: the Bellagio Fountains - that will continue throughout the evening and into the early morning.The beloved holiday dim-sum brunch returns to Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas from Dec. 24 through Jan.1, offering dozens of traditional Asian delicacies such as Mu Shu pork and Sichuan chili prawns. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes served tableside or enjoy a wide array of options from extravagant buffets and carving stations throughout the Chinese restaurant.Highlighting an unmatched view of the famed Las Vegas Boulevard, Rivea at Delano Las Vegas offers a prix-fixe three-course New Year's Eve menu created by internationally-celebrated Chef Alain Ducasse. Guests will immerse themselves in the carefree and vibrant nature of the south of France, featuring European-inspired dishes.To raise a glass in Las Vegas this New Year's Eve, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.



