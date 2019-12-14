Guns N' Roses Returns To Europe With 2020 Tour





Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 18 December at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.



Since reuniting in 2016, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the band that shook the world in 2016 with their historic return, Guns N' Roses have announced dates for 2020 - the next step in their phenomenal career. Beginning on Wednesday 20th May in Lisbon, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo De Alges, the tour will shatter the roofs off venues throughout Europe with their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits.Making stops in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, and Holland, the epic run of dates will then bring the band to Dublin, Ireland for the Marlay Park Concert Series on 27th June 2020. An additional date in Scotland will be announced in 2020. Guns N' Roses will become the first music act to play the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event will mark the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April earlier this year and this will be the only date that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 18 December at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N' Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans.Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.2020 TOUR DATES:Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino FestivalWednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa AymaSaturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico AtahualpaTuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San MarcosFriday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile LollapaloozaSunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina LollapaloozaFriday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil LollapaloozaSunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo PicnicWednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De AlgésSaturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito VillamarinTuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany OlympiastadionFriday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany VolksparkstadionSaturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel StadiumFriday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de SuisseWednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE NarodowyFriday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany AirportSunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert SeriesTickets on sale at https://www.livenation.co.ukFollowing the group's 1985 formation, Guns N' Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction -the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally.In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N' Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008's RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy.Six studio albums later, Guns N' Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N' Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Guns N' Roses' are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).



