Kaytranada Releases New Album "Bubba" Via RCA Records

Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing his sophomore album BUBBA and sharing its lead single, "10%" ft. Kali Uchis on Monday, Canadian artist and producer KAYTRANADA returns to release the LP. BUBBA, the highly-anticipated follow up to his breakout debut album 99.9%, is out today via RCA Records.BUBBA also features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR and more. The album is available on all digital platforms now with vinyl pre-order and new merch available on his website.Additionally, KAYTRANADA will celebrate the release with a pop-up in Montreal next week on December 19th designed by Faysal Matin and Liam MacRae, featuring exclusive merch, posters, and more, the pop up will be free to enter during the day and ticketed DJ set in the evening. Tickets are on sale now and available here."euphorically drippy synths, snappy percussion, and his characteristic entourage of vocal-heavy features" - Hypebeast"...smooth groove, built on a thumping kick drum, pulsing bass and woozy synthesizer chords." - Rolling Stone"a percolating, organic house track" - StereogumUpcoming Tour Dates:12/19 - Montreal, QC @ Société Des Arts1/4 - Brisbane, Australia @ FOMO Brisbane1/5 - Adelaide, Australia @ FOMO Adelaide1/11 - Sydney, Australia @ FOMO Sydney1/12 - Melbourne, Australia @ FOMO Melbourne1/15 - Auckland, New Zealand @ FOMO Auckland2/1 - Montreal, QC @ Igloofest3/21 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku FestivalKAYTRANADA - BUBBA (RCA Records)December 13, 2019DO IT2 The Music feat. Iman OmariGo DJ feat. SiRGray Area feat. Mick JenkinsPuff Lah10% feat. Kali UchisNeed It feat. MasegoTaste feat. VanJessOh No feat. EstelleWhat You Need feat. Charlotte Day WilsonVex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmithScared To DeathFreefall feat. Durand BernarrCulture feat. Teedra MosesThe Worst In Me feat. Tinashe September 21Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams



