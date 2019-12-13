Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 14/12/2019

Kaytranada Releases New Album "Bubba" Via RCA Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing his sophomore album BUBBA and sharing its lead single, "10%" ft. Kali Uchis on Monday, Canadian artist and producer KAYTRANADA returns to release the LP. BUBBA, the highly-anticipated follow up to his breakout debut album 99.9%, is out today via RCA Records.

BUBBA also features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR and more. The album is available on all digital platforms now with vinyl pre-order and new merch available on his website.

Additionally, KAYTRANADA will celebrate the release with a pop-up in Montreal next week on December 19th designed by Faysal Matin and Liam MacRae, featuring exclusive merch, posters, and more, the pop up will be free to enter during the day and ticketed DJ set in the evening. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

"euphorically drippy synths, snappy percussion, and his characteristic entourage of vocal-heavy features" - Hypebeast
"...smooth groove, built on a thumping kick drum, pulsing bass and woozy synthesizer chords." - Rolling Stone
"a percolating, organic house track" - Stereogum

Upcoming Tour Dates:
12/19 - Montreal, QC @ Société Des Arts
1/4 - Brisbane, Australia @ FOMO Brisbane
1/5 - Adelaide, Australia @ FOMO Adelaide
1/11 - Sydney, Australia @ FOMO Sydney
1/12 - Melbourne, Australia @ FOMO Melbourne
1/15 - Auckland, New Zealand @ FOMO Auckland
2/1 - Montreal, QC @ Igloofest
3/21 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

KAYTRANADA - BUBBA (RCA Records)
December 13, 2019

DO IT
2 The Music feat. Iman Omari
Go DJ feat. SiR
Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins
Puff Lah
10% feat. Kali Uchis
Need It feat. Masego
Taste feat. VanJess
Oh No feat. Estelle
What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith
Scared To Death
Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr
Culture feat. Teedra Moses
The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe
September 21
Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams






