News
Pop / Rock 14/12/2019

Dua Lipa Releases Brand New Song 'Future Nostalgia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, global superstar DUA LIPA releases the brand new track 'FUTURE NOSTALGIA', taken from the forthcoming record of the same name.
After the runaway success of last single 'Don't Start Now', which has has seen over 240m streams to date and sold over 1 million copies as well as getting its live debut on The Graham Norton Show, Dua follows up with 'Future Nostalgia'. A pure slice of 80s influenced brilliance, the track drops more hints towards her forthcoming album and the next exciting era of her career.

On the track Dua says, "Future Nostalgia is my album title track and is a little something to tide you over 'till the New Year. I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It's all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you."

Since arriving in style in 2015 Dua's debut album has eclipsed 4 million sales worldwide and spawned over 40 million single sales and is officially the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. She is also the youngest artist ever to hit 1 billion views on YouTube and has won 3 BRITS for British Female Artist, British Breakthrough Artist in 2018 and Best British Single for "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris in 2019 along with 2 Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity", her collaboration with Silk City at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Dua also opened the 2019 MTV EMA Awards with a breathtaking performance of last single 'Don't Start Now' in Seville, Spain.
