News
Pop / Rock 14/12/2019

Frank Turner Shares New Live Album, Show 2000 - Live At Nottingham Rock City - 15/12/16, Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frank Turner shares Show 2000 - Nottingham Rock City - 15/12/2016 - out now on Polydor Records/Universal Music. Capturing Turner's 2000th solo show to date in audio and video formats, the new release encapsulates everything a classic Frank Turner live show involves - blistering high energy performance, mass audience sing-a-long and a beautiful community spirit. The night was a real celebration of Frank having performed 2000 live shows in a little over 10 years - which averages out to a consistently amazing 200+ shows a year.

Talking of the release Frank says: "I'm very happy to finally have the recordings of my 2000th show out there in the world - it's been a long time coming. It was a perfect show, and a great document of a certain place in time and in my career."

The release arrive close to the end of a nine date UK headline tour, which included two sold-out nights at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre on November 30th and December 3rd. The dates will see Turner put a new twist on his formidable live set up - featuring a solo set followed by an unplugged band performance in seated venues - featuring material from his new album, the UK Top 3 release 'No Man's Land'.

Turner's fourth consecutive UK Top 3 album, 'No Man's Land' is produced by Catherine Marks (The Big Moon, Wolf Alice, Foals) and features an all-female cast of musicians. Turner launched the album alongside his successful 13 part podcast series, 'Tales From No Man's Land'(produced in collaboration with Somethin' Else). 'No Man's Land' is dedicated to the vital stories of women whose lives have all too often been overlooked by dint of their gender. "It's bringing together my two main interests in life, which have always been separate from each other - history and songwriting," explains Turner.






