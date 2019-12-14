Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Andrew Lloyd Webber Out December 20

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, in collaboration with Universal Pictures
is pleased to announce the full tracklisting for Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack. The highly-anticipated soundtrack will be released Friday, December 20, alongside the film, which is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King's Speech), and stars James
Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel
Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca
Hayward.
Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack
will feature Andrew Lloyd
Webber's iconic songs and music, including "Memory
", sung by Jennifer Hudson
feat. Francesca
Hayward, as well as a collaboration with global music icon Taylor Swift
on the new original song she wrote with Lloyd
Webber, "Beautiful Ghosts", which is available to download when you pre-order the soundtrack.
The track is performed by Francesca
Hayward in the film and by Swift in the film's end credits, both versions feature on the soundtrack. An official lyric video for Swift's version can also be viewed here.
Other songs on the 16-track soundtrack include the classic "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" which is performed by the cast of the film, "The Rum Tum Tugger", performed by Jason Derulo
and "Macavity" performed by Taylor Swift
featuring Idris Elba.
Cats: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Music
by Andrew Lloyd
Webber
Tracklisting:
Overture
Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats - Cast of the Motion Picture CATS
The Old Gumbie Cat - Rebel
Wilson feat. Robbie Fairchild
The Rum Tum Tugger - Jason Derulo
Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town - James
Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English & Idris Elba
Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer - Danny
Collins, Naoimh Morgan
& Francesca
Hayward
Old Deuteronomy - Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench
Beautiful Ghosts
(Victoria'sSong) - Francesca
Hayward
Magical Gus
Gus: The Theatre Cat - Ian McKellen
Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat - Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild
Macavity - Taylor Swift
feat. Idris Elba
Mr. Mistoffelees - Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca
Hayward
Memory - Jennifer Hudson
feat. Francesca
Hayward
The Addressing of Cats - Judi Dench
Beautiful Ghosts
- Taylor Swift
Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd
Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Cats stars James
Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel
Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca
Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Lloyd
Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway's An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT's Will), hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins
(Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), acclaimed dancer Mette Towley (featured in videos for Rihanna
and Pharrell Williams' N.E.R.D.), Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey
Robinson.
Universal Pictures
presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures
and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) & Tom Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd
Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd
Webber, Angela
Morrison, Liza Chasin and Jo Burn.
One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.