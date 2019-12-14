Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Soundtracks 14/12/2019

Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Andrew Lloyd Webber Out December 20

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, in collaboration with Universal Pictures is pleased to announce the full tracklisting for Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack. The highly-anticipated soundtrack will be released Friday, December 20, alongside the film, which is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King's Speech), and stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward.

Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic songs and music, including "Memory", sung by Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca Hayward, as well as a collaboration with global music icon Taylor Swift on the new original song she wrote with Lloyd Webber, "Beautiful Ghosts", which is available to download when you pre-order the soundtrack.

The track is performed by Francesca Hayward in the film and by Swift in the film's end credits, both versions feature on the soundtrack. An official lyric video for Swift's version can also be viewed here.

Other songs on the 16-track soundtrack include the classic "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" which is performed by the cast of the film, "The Rum Tum Tugger", performed by Jason Derulo and "Macavity" performed by Taylor Swift featuring Idris Elba.

Cats: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tracklisting:
Overture
Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats - Cast of the Motion Picture CATS
The Old Gumbie Cat - Rebel Wilson feat. Robbie Fairchild
The Rum Tum Tugger - Jason Derulo
Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town - James Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English & Idris Elba
Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer - Danny Collins, Naoimh Morgan & Francesca Hayward
Old Deuteronomy - Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench
Beautiful Ghosts (Victoria'sSong) - Francesca Hayward
Magical Gus
Gus: The Theatre Cat - Ian McKellen
Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat - Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild
Macavity - Taylor Swift feat. Idris Elba
Mr. Mistoffelees - Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca Hayward
Memory - Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca Hayward
The Addressing of Cats - Judi Dench
Beautiful Ghosts - Taylor Swift

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway's An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT's Will), hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), acclaimed dancer Mette Towley (featured in videos for Rihanna and Pharrell Williams' N.E.R.D.), Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.
Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) & Tom Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin and Jo Burn.
One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.






