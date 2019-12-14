Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 14/12/2019

Michael Buble Announces 2020 UK Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer Michael Bublé has announced that he will tour open-air venues in the UK in 2020. See all dates below!
Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his album, i??love, was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

2020 Tour Dates
JULY 2020
Friday 24: Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday 26: Hatfield House
Tuesday 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday 31: Warwick Castle

AUGUST 2020
Saturday 1: Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday 2: Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday 4: Exeter Powderham Castle
Wednesday 5: Cardiff Castle
Friday 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove






