Tiesto Drops Brand-New Single 'Blue'

'BLUE' follows Tiësto's recent single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has dropped his brand new single 'BLUE' via Universal Records featuring Stevie Appleton.'BLUE' is a testament to Tiësto's continued growth as an artist, as he explores new styles and sounds on this melodic track."I wanted to end the year with a track that is a different vibe for me - the exploration of different sounds and styles is what keeps things fresh and energizing for me as an artist. 2019 has been a year of experimentation with different artists and across various sounds, styles, and genres, which I plan to continue into 2020. 'BLUE' is the perfect way to cap off an incredible decade, and I'm really excited to share a new song that I really love, ahead of the holidays" said Tiësto.'BLUE' follows Tiësto's recent single " God Is A Dancer " feat. UK Pop Sensation Mabel, which garnered 92 million streams in its first months and " Ritual ", a collaboration with pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora that has clocked over 381 million streams to date. Last year's single, " Jackie Chan " with Post Malone, Dzeko and Preme, recently passed the 1 billion stream mark, now platinum certified 50+ times in over 20 countries, including the UK and US.



