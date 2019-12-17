iLL Wayno Releases New Video “Eyes. Lips. Face. (E.L.F.)” Ft. Holla FyeSixWun in Partnership With e.l.f. Cosmetics





When Movers+Shakers called iLL Wayno to develop "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" he brought in a fresh voice, Holla FyeSixWun, and together they created a sound that the world loved. After millions made TikTok videos using their music, now Holla and Wayno star in the official "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" music video. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Republic Records today, in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics, announced the release of the music video for the hit song "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" by GRAMMY Award-winning producer iLL Wayno, as the make-up brand continues expanding its musical footprint to celebrate inclusivity and comradery in beauty.e.l.f. originally created the music to amplify its core DNA - e.l.f. is for every eye, lip and face. They launched the song in October as part of the #EyesLipsFace TikTok challenge, which quickly became the biggest branded TikTok campaign in history: people created over 2.8 million videos, including celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Terry Crews, beauty influencer James Charles and more. The music quickly became a global sensation, hitting #4 on Spotify's Global Viral chart, as users added it to over 200,000 Spotify playlists. Last week, the #EyesLipsFace challenge passed 4 billion views on TikTok."From the beginning we set out on a mission to unleash the brand's innate renegade spirit," said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f.'s Chief Marketing Officer. "A ground-breaking TikTok campaign, a viral chart topping song, and now the release of a music video in partnership with Republic Records is an illustration of our ability to break the rules of beauty."To create the music and the TikTok challenge, e.l.f. tapped Brooklyn creative agency Movers+Shakers, alongside iLL Wayno and Holla FyeSixWun. And now, with the help of Republic, the contagious song and its themes of inclusivity and e.l.f.-expression will have even more opportunity to take the world by storm.GRAMMY Award-winning and nominated iLL Wayno is a producer, composer, musician, songwriter, artist and musical prodigy. Growing up in Jamaica, Wayno was exposed to the purist sounds of Reggae music and then expanded his musical palette after moving to the US. In high school, Wayno found a demo version of a beat making software, where he created sounds and beats to form his own signature style. Wayno quickly became a studio fixture, honing his production chops by producing songs for Shaggy, Nas, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and more. An avid composer, Wayno has scored commercials, theme songs, and background music for many popular TV shows include Showtime's "Word Is Bond" movie and Netflix's "Rapture."When Movers+Shakers called iLL Wayno to develop "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" he brought in a fresh voice, Holla FyeSixWun, and together they created a sound that the world loved. After millions made TikTok videos using their music, now Holla and Wayno star in the official "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)" music video.



