Mariah Carey Is #1 On Hot 100 With "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Incomparable, multi-platinum, multiple Grammy award-winning global superstar Mariah Carey (the best-selling female artist of all time with 19 Hot 100 #1 hits) claims #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her immortal holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."This marks the first time in the song's 25-year history it captured #1 on the respective chart after ascending to #3 in 2018. It also stands out as her 19th number one entry on the Hot 100, making history as the most Hot 100 #1's by a solo artist ever and the second most Hot 100 #1's by any artist - breaking a tie with Elvis Presley and one behind The Beatles. All I Want For Christmas Is You " can be found on the definitive version of "The Best-Selling Christmas Album of All-Time," Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)—available now.Get it BELOW via Sony Music Entertainment's Legacy Recordings.The song remains a perennial holiday staple, as it approaches 1 billion streams worldwide and held #1 on Amazon Music since Thanksgiving Day as "the most-streamed holiday song of 2019 in all 50 states." Mariah earned a Guinness World Record for "the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist," and "it spent 36 cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's holiday chart since 2011 - the highest any holiday song in history has charted," as reported by Variety.Meanwhile, USA Today dubbed it "our favorite Christmas song," and noted, "'All I Want for Christmas Is You' celebrates its 25th anniversary this year - arguably it's best yet." BuzzFeed also proclaimed it "So much more than a Christmas song."The holidays wouldn't be the same without Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas. Originally released on November 1st, 1994, it went on to receive a 6x platinum certification from the RIAA, sell 15 million copies worldwide, and earn the title of "The Best-Selling Christmas Album of All-Time." The single " All I Want For Christmas Is You " scored a 6x platinum certification and ascended into the Hot 100 as her 28th Top 10 single on the respective chart. Just last year, its eternal power would be reaffirmed in 2018. It emerged in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 as "the second holiday song in sixty years to peak in the Top 5." Moving over 16 million copies around the globe, it remains the 11th best-selling single of all time. Plus, it spawned a children's book and animated family film. Amazon Music also recently unveiled an exclusive mini-documentary entitled "Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' offering the ultimate deep dive into the origin of the groundbreaking holiday song from the multi-GRAMMY-award-winning artist. The Queen of Christmas shines brighter, bigger, and bolder than ever.MARIAH CAREY is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history.Mariah is a singer/song­writer/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, Billboard's "Icon Award," the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few - with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performance.Mariah's ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in "WiseGirls" starring alongside Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and Melora Walters.In 2009, Mariah was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." Mariah went on to appear in Daniels' stellar ensemble piece "The Butler" (2013).A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.



