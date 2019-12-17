Jonas Brothers, John Legend, John Mayer & More To Perform At Musicares Person Of The Year Tribute Honoring Aerosmith





during GRAMMY Week. The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person of the Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation. For ticket information, please contact personoftheyear@musicares.org.



GRAMMY Week culminates with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.



Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCares has distributed more than $66 million dollars to more than 66,000 clients in need. MusiCares offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community, including emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and help with treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, hepatitis C, and other critical illnesses. MusiCares offers nationwide educational workshops covering a variety of subjects, including financial, legal, medical, and substance abuse issues, and programs in collaboration with health care professionals that provide services such as flu shots, hearing tests, and medical/dental screenings. MusiCares provides access to addiction recovery treatment and sober living resources for members of the music community. Staffed by qualified chemical dependency and intervention specialists, MusiCares offers Safe Harbor Room® support, sponsored in part by the Bohemian Foundation, to provide a network to those in recovery while they are participating in the production of televised music shows and other major music events. MusiCares holds weekly addiction support groups for people to discuss how to best cope with the issues surrounding the recovery process. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning artists Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, and John Mayer, past GRAMMY Award nominee Alice Cooper and current GRAMMY Award nominees Jonas Brothers, Emily King, and Yola join the performance lineup at the 2020 MusiCares® Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Aerosmith on Jan. 24. Past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include: Tony Bennett, Bono, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Young. Aerosmith is being recognized as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org), a charity founded by the Recording Academy® that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need. 