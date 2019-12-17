Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/12/2019

Global Music Icon Mariah Carey Returns To Honolulu This March

Global Music Icon Mariah Carey Returns To Honolulu This March

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hawaii's own Rick Bartalini Presents is excited to announce that Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, will be returning to Hawaii in March 2020. Mariah's timeless and massively popular hits are part of the American soundtrack. Twenty-five years after its initial release, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has become the most successful Christmas pop song of all time, and the 11th best-selling single of all time. With a #3 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and three freshly-awarded Guinness World Records, Mariah remains on top of her game.

With more Number One hits than any other solo recording artist in history, Mariah promises to give her audience a thrilling showcase of her extraordinary career. To reward her legions of loyal Hawaiian fans, Mariah will play Honolulu's Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The engagement marks Mariah's first return to Hawaii after she triumphantly took the stage for three sold-out shows in 2016, selling more than 21,000 tickets.

International demand for Mariah's return to Hawaii is expected to be unprecedented. Therefore, concert promoter Rick Bartalini Presents will honor the residents and military of Hawaii with an exclusive Kama'aina pre-sale to purchase tickets before tickets are available to the mainland. Starting Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 A.M., Hawaii residents and military can get early access to tickets before they go on sale anywhere else in the world using password CHRISTMAS at Ticketmaster.com. The exclusive Kama'aina pre-sale is available online only. Hawaii residents and military may purchase up to eight tickets each. Tickets go on sale to the mainland December 21 at 11:00 A.M. HST.






