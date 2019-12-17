Olafur Arnalds Releases New EP With Voces8, Deluxe Edition Of Re:member Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ólafur Arnalds releases the final piece of his re:member campaign: three hauntingly beautiful new tracks in collaboration with British vocal group, VOCES8. "momentary", "partial" and "nyepi" are now available in new arrangements, marking the end of another phenomenal year for the ground-breaking Icelandic composer.



Speaking about the new release, Ólafur says, "The best reworks highlight something in the music you did not expect. And that element of surprise deepens your connection with the piece of music. That is what VOCES8 have done with their wonderful reworks."



The project began last year with the release of re:member, celebrated for the "brilliance of its composer's craftsmanship" (Line of Best Fit), before Ólafur embarked on a 140+ date worldwide tour. Ólafur's material is inherently versatile, lending itself to explorations of melody and harmony, and as Ólafur's global fanbase grew, so did the demand for live versions and re-arrangements.



Earlier this month, Ólafur released the special deluxe edition 4 LP boxset of 're:member', which includes brand new arrangements (including the three choir versions) and live reworks.



VOCES8 is one of Britain's most dazzling vocal ensembles, comprising eight exceptional voices. Touring globally, the group performs an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists.



Tracklist:

momentary - choir version

partial - choir version

nyepi - choir version



