"Memory" Sung By Jennifer Hudson Ft. Francesca Hayward Out Today





Cats is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King's Speech), and stars



Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture



Other songs on the 16-track soundtrack include the classic "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" which is performed by the cast of the film, "The Rum Tum Tugger", performed by



Cats: The Original Motion Picture

Tracklisting:

Overture

Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats - Cast of the Motion Picture CATS

The Old Gumbie Cat -

The Rum Tum Tugger - Jason Derulo

Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town -

Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer -

Old Deuteronomy - Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench

Beautiful

Magical Gus

Gus: The Theatre Cat - Ian McKellen

Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat - Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild

Macavity -

Mr. Mistoffelees - Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench &

Memory -

The Addressing of Cats - Judi Dench

Beautiful



Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew



Cats stars



Featuring



The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway's An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT's Will), hip-hop dance sensationLes



Universal



One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) " Memory ", performed by Jennifer Hudson and featuring Francesca Hayward, is the latest track to drop from the highly-anticipated Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack, which is released Friday December 20th alongside the full-length feature film.Cats is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King's Speech), and stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward.Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack features a host of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic songs and music, including " Memory ", which is our now following its Global Beats 1 Premiere with Zane Lowe at 5pm UK time (9am PST, 12pm ET).Other songs on the 16-track soundtrack include the classic "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" which is performed by the cast of the film, "The Rum Tum Tugger", performed by Jason Derulo and "Macavity" performed by Taylor Swift featuring Idris Elba.Cats: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Andrew Lloyd WebberTracklisting:OvertureJellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats - Cast of the Motion Picture CATSThe Old Gumbie Cat - Rebel Wilson feat. Robbie FairchildThe Rum Tum Tugger - Jason DeruloBustopher Jones: The Cat About Town - James Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English & Idris ElbaMungojerrie and Rumpleteazer - Danny Collins, Naoimh Morgan Francesca HaywardOld Deuteronomy - Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi DenchBeautiful Ghosts (Victoria's Song) - Francesca HaywardMagical GusGus: The Theatre Cat - Ian McKellenSkimbleshanks: The Railway Cat - Steven McRae feat. Robbie FairchildMacavity - Taylor Swift feat. Idris ElbaMr. Mistoffelees - Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca HaywardMemory - Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca HaywardThe Addressing of Cats - Judi DenchBeautiful Ghosts - Taylor SwiftOscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway's An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT's Will), hip-hop dance sensationLes Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), acclaimed dancer Mette Towley (featured in videos for Rihanna and Pharrell Williams' N.E.R.D.), Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) & Tom Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin and Jo Burn.One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.



