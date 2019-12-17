Michael Kiwanuka Shares Live At The Mildmay Club; A Short Film By Huse Monfaradi





www.michaelkiwanuka.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michael Kiwanuka is pleased to share a stunningly filmed four-track session, "Live At The Mildmay Club". Working alongside acclaimed director Huse Monfaradi who has previously worked with Michael on the video for Love & Hate, Live At The Mildmay Club features full band performance recordings of tracks from Michael's recent widely acclaimed third album, KIWANUKA. It was shot in Stoke Newington, London on week of album's release. The session features Hero, Piano Joint, Light, and You Ain't The Problem.It caps a fantastic second half of the year for Michael who released KIWANUKA to critical acclaim on the 1st November 2019 having already achieved much for his second record, Love & Hate. Similarly to its predecessor, KIWANUKA found Michael back in the studio with Danger Mouse and Inflo, recorded across New York, London, and LA. The Guardian described it as one of the 'greatest albums of the decade', and indeed it has featured prominently in the editorial Album of the Year lists in the UK, Europe and US, and today Q Magazine featured Michael on its cover in round-up of their records of the year.Having recently tied up a sold-out European tour, Michael will take KIWANUKA out across the UK in March on a fully sold-out tour ahead of a Summer schedule that already includes a prominent slot at the Latitude Festival. 2020 will conclude with his biggest headline show to date at Alexandra Palace, a venue he used to regularly skate outside as a child growing up just down the road.2019 had been a very welcome introduction to this incredible record, and 2020 already looks to be pitched as a defining one in Michael Kiwanuka's career to date.www.michaelkiwanuka.com



