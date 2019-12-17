Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 17/12/2019

Tweed Smith & The Internationals Set To Perform In Memphis And Beyond

Tweed Smith & The Internationals Set To Perform In Memphis And Beyond

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five extremely talented experienced musicians from four different continents meld together delivering a sound that resonates with music lovers to the max. Soon this international line up will be representing Houston Texas at the world class International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis Tennessee. Chosen by a team of judges at the recent finals at The Continental Club Houston this team is ready to make its bones. The International Blues Challenge presents over two hundred entries from around the world every January and this year Tweed Smith & The Internationals will be the Houston Blues Society's entry into this grand event. Literally thousands of blues lovers from all over the world will attend the IBC to witness first hand the stage presentations of the highly polished entries. The lead vocalist in front of the remarkable sound of The Internationals is none other than the internationally famous Tweed Smith. Tweed was the only female with the international sensation W.A.R. for years as they toured world wide. All of The Internationals agree that when Shawn Allen approached them to form the group it was a no brainer as soon as Shawn mentioned that Tweed would the be the lady up front. Together Tweed Smith & The Internationals present a sound to audiences that lights up faces and gets toes tapping wherever they may be performing. The annual IBCs are always cool and this group is representative of what the Blues Foundation presents every year.






