News
RnB 18/12/2019

Brooklyn's Izzy Ice Taps Cool & Dre For Duo Of "Cake Up" Remixes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What better way to celebrate your new single hitting over 65K streams and being honored with addition on some of Spotify's top playlists than with a hot remix? Or even two? Brooklyn rapper, Izzy Ice's new single, "Cake Up" is doing the rounds of celebrity playlists currently, including Da Baby's and Fat Joe's. Even Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D is showing love in his live set. In total "Cake Up" has been added to 220+ playlists including "Global Hits 2020", with a healthy 45K monthly listeners and counting. Now Izzy can add the honor of being remixed by the legendary Cool & Dre to his list of accolades, and there are two that fans can choose from.
"Working with Cool & Dre was incredible," It's A 10 Records President, Jeff Aronson shares excitedly. "Watching them dissect and reconstruct 'Cake Up' was truly amazing. It's not surprising that they are one of the top production teams in the world when you are lucky enough to see them at work."

A budding star by age sixteen, Izzy Ice was a staple on New York's underground rap scene for years. Catching the entrepreneurial bug, he made a career detour until a near-lethal throat infection put him in to a coma. Izzy swore to himself then that if he ever recovered, he would return to his first calling, music, and give it everything he had.

Now, with the magic touch of Cool & Dre, CEO of Music IS Entertainment, Issy Sanchez, working his radio promo and a big budget video in the works, expect "Cake Up" to be burning up airwaves and smart phones everywhere very soon.






