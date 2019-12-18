Jonas Brothers, John Legend, John Mayer & More To Perform At Musicares Person Of The Year Tribute Honoring Aerosmith





GRAMMY Week culminates with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning artists Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, and John Mayer, past GRAMMY Award nominee Alice Cooper and current GRAMMY Award nominees Jonas Brothers, Emily King, and Yola join the performance lineup at the 2020 MusiCares® Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Aerosmith on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced.Past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include: Tony Bennett, Bono, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Young. Aerosmith is being recognized as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org), a charity founded by the Recording Academy® that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person of the Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation. For ticket information, please contact personoftheyear@musicares.org.GRAMMY Week culminates with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.



