Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/12/2019

Chris Brown, Migos & Dababy Join Cardi B As Headliners For Inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival

Chris Brown, Migos & Dababy Join Cardi B As Headliners For Inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VEW Live! has announced that Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby will join Cardi B as headliners for the highly-anticipated inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival bringing the hottest stars in hip-hop, Latin, and Afrobeat music to Marlins Park in Miami, FL on January 31st and February 1st 2020, prior to the big game. Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna, and Shenseea have also been added to the lineup, with many more artists still to be announced.
Tickets are on sale now via www.marlins.com/vewtopia. All tickets available for purchase will be for both festival dates; no single-day tickets will be available.

VEWTOPIA is set to be the premier multicultural music festival in South Florida and will feature 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days. Working hand-in-hand with Marlins Park and the City of Miami to celebrate the diversity of Miami, VEW Live! will host a VEWTOPIA Community Day at Dorsey Park/Dorsey Library in the Overtown neighborhood before the second day of the festival kicks off. The family-friendly event will be on Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a fun-filled day of music and games that will be complimentary and open to the public. Local organizations including Women of Tomorrow, 1st Take Youth Film Program, and Overtown Children Youth Coalition will also be participating in this Community Day and will each receive a donation from VEWTOPIA.






Most read news of the week
Stevie R. Pearce And The Hooligans Release 'Rush Of Blood To The Head' Music Video, New Live Album Out Today
Crystal Gayle Digitally Reissues 'A Crystal Christmas'
Overlaps Premier 'In This Room' Music Video
Dance Monkey Sets New All-Time Chart Record As Longest-Running UK No1 Single By A Female Artist
Stormzy Releases His New Album "Heavy Is The Head"
Guns N' Roses Returns To Europe With 2020 Tour
Christina Aguilera, Maroon 5, Journey & Lady Gaga Raises A Glass To 2020 With Glamorous New Year's Eve Events!
Michael Buble Announces 2020 UK Tour
Selena Gomez Reveals Title And Tracklisting For Her Highly Anticipated Upcoming Album "Rare"
Magdalena Bay Releases New Song 'Oh Hell'
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas, Set For Release On February 28, 2020
Porn Unveils Official Music Video For Single "High Summer Sun "
Alternative R&B / Soul Duo Yellowstraps Release Latest Single & Video 'Goldress'
Joep Beving's Henosis Gets Deluxe Reissue
Meghan Trainor Releases New Song "Evil Twin"




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2410369 secs // 4 () queries in 0.21528244018555 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how