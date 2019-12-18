Chris Brown, Migos & Dababy Join Cardi B As Headliners For Inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival



VEWTOPIA is set to be the premier multicultural music festival in South Florida and will feature 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days. Working hand-in-hand with Marlins Park and the City of Miami to celebrate the diversity of Miami, VEW Live! will host a VEWTOPIA Community Day at Dorsey Park/Dorsey Library in the Overtown neighborhood before the second day of the festival kicks off. The family-friendly event will be on Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a fun-filled day of music and games that will be complimentary and open to the public. Local organizations including Women of Tomorrow, 1st Take Youth Film Program, and Overtown Children Youth Coalition will also be participating in this Community Day and will each receive a donation from VEWTOPIA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VEW Live! has announced that Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby will join Cardi B as headliners for the highly-anticipated inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival bringing the hottest stars in hip-hop, Latin, and Afrobeat music to Marlins Park in Miami, FL on January 31st and February 1st 2020, prior to the big game. Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna, and Shenseea have also been added to the lineup, with many more artists still to be announced.Tickets are on sale now via www.marlins.com/vewtopia. All tickets available for purchase will be for both festival dates; no single-day tickets will be available.VEWTOPIA is set to be the premier multicultural music festival in South Florida and will feature 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days. Working hand-in-hand with Marlins Park and the City of Miami to celebrate the diversity of Miami, VEW Live! will host a VEWTOPIA Community Day at Dorsey Park/Dorsey Library in the Overtown neighborhood before the second day of the festival kicks off. The family-friendly event will be on Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a fun-filled day of music and games that will be complimentary and open to the public. Local organizations including Women of Tomorrow, 1st Take Youth Film Program, and Overtown Children Youth Coalition will also be participating in this Community Day and will each receive a donation from VEWTOPIA.




