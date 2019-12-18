Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/12/2019

Kanye West Brings Original Opera 'Mary' To Lincoln Center On December 22, 2019

Kanye West Brings Original Opera 'Mary' To Lincoln Center On December 22, 2019

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Sunday, December 22nd, Kanye West will bring his original opera Mary to New York City's famed David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. Directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Mary was first staged at Art Basel Miami, and follows Nebuchadnezzar, West's first opera, which premiered last month at the Hollywood Bowl.

Mary is an original opera, based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah.
West's Mary brings together elements from different worlds - including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music - to create a new visual interpretation and innovative performance structure. Mary is performed by the Sunday Service collective, a ministry formed in January of 2019. With the Sunday Service collective working alongside a cast of professional opera singers, Mary represents an innovative interpretation of West's own music, gospel standards, and traditional opera alike.
For ticket information: https://lincolncenter.org/show/a-kanye-west-opera-1






Most read news of the week
Stevie R. Pearce And The Hooligans Release 'Rush Of Blood To The Head' Music Video, New Live Album Out Today
Crystal Gayle Digitally Reissues 'A Crystal Christmas'
Overlaps Premier 'In This Room' Music Video
Dance Monkey Sets New All-Time Chart Record As Longest-Running UK No1 Single By A Female Artist
Stormzy Releases His New Album "Heavy Is The Head"
Guns N' Roses Returns To Europe With 2020 Tour
Christina Aguilera, Maroon 5, Journey & Lady Gaga Raises A Glass To 2020 With Glamorous New Year's Eve Events!
Michael Buble Announces 2020 UK Tour
Porn Unveils Official Music Video For Single "High Summer Sun "
Alternative R&B / Soul Duo Yellowstraps Release Latest Single & Video 'Goldress'
Meghan Trainor Releases New Song "Evil Twin"
Dua Lipa Releases Brand New Song 'Future Nostalgia'
Cory Becker Announces Debut Album 'One'; Shares New Single 'Rivers'
Framing Hanley Returns With First Album In 5 Years
Global Music Icon Mariah Carey Returns To Honolulu This March




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0303960 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0065891742706299 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how