Kanye West Brings Original Opera 'Mary' To Lincoln Center On December 22, 2019

For ticket information: https://lincolncenter.org/show/a-kanye-west-opera-1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Sunday, December 22nd, Kanye West will bring his original opera Mary to New York City's famed David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. Directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Mary was first staged at Art Basel Miami, and follows Nebuchadnezzar, West's first opera, which premiered last month at the Hollywood Bowl.Mary is an original opera, based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah.West's Mary brings together elements from different worlds - including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music - to create a new visual interpretation and innovative performance structure. Mary is performed by the Sunday Service collective, a ministry formed in January of 2019. With the Sunday Service collective working alongside a cast of professional opera singers, Mary represents an innovative interpretation of West's own music, gospel standards, and traditional opera alike.For ticket information: https://lincolncenter.org/show/a-kanye-west-opera-1



