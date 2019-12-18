The Score Unveils New Single "Bulletproof" Featuring Xylo





Buttressed by percussive distortion, wild horns, and finger-snaps, the track places the group in the center of a vibrant vocal crossfire with Xylø. Tempering pop ambition and raw edge, her voice rings out over modulation on the instantly unshakable hook, "I wish that I was bullet proof." It's an anthem worthy of the group's growing catalog of bold genre-defiant bangers.



About the tune, the band commented, "We wanted to write a song that captured the feel of the movie while still being us. We felt having our friend Xylø sing the chorus would add a new dimension to the song, while still being authentic to us as a band."

