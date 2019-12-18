Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 18/12/2019

The Score Unveils New Single "Bulletproof" Featuring Xylo

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Score - Eddie Anthony and Edan Dover - have unleashed a brand new single entitled "Bulletproof" featuring Xylø. The song's release comes in tandem with the release of Netflix's highly anticipated new film 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay. "Bulletproof" is featured as the end title song in the film and three additional songs from The Score are also featured including "Glory," "Legend" and "The Fear." 6 Underground is in select theaters now and on Netflix.

Buttressed by percussive distortion, wild horns, and finger-snaps, the track places the group in the center of a vibrant vocal crossfire with Xylø. Tempering pop ambition and raw edge, her voice rings out over modulation on the instantly unshakable hook, "I wish that I was bullet proof." It's an anthem worthy of the group's growing catalog of bold genre-defiant bangers.

About the tune, the band commented, "We wanted to write a song that captured the feel of the movie while still being us. We felt having our friend Xylø sing the chorus would add a new dimension to the song, while still being authentic to us as a band."
It paves the way for much more to come from The Score in 2020.






